The Trump Organization filed a lawsuit on Monday against New York City following its contract termination for a golf course at Ferry Point Park due to the US Capitol siege on January 6. The company, in a lawsuit filed in the state court in Manhattan, alleged the wrongful cancellation of the contract in mid-January.

Donald Trump's namesake company filed a lawsuit on Monday claiming NYC unlawfully dismissed its lucrative Bronx golf course contract for political reasons. The suit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, arraigns Mayor de Blasio's government for having no legal merits and acting out of political spite when it chose in January to ax the operation of the Trump Links course in the Bronx's Ferry Point Park.

According to the Trump organization, "Mayor de Blasio had a pre-existing, politically-based predisposition to terminate Trump-related contracts, and the city used the events of January 6, 2021, as a pretext to do so," reported Daily News.

Demand for the Deal to Continue

The company is appealing for it to be allowed to continue to run the course. If not, they are demanding the city to pay millions of dollars to buy them out. It is the opening shot in what is expected to be a prolonged, and likely expensive, bout between the Trump Organization and the New York City, according to many attorneys who assessed the contract as well as experts familiar with the business practices of Trump, reported Market Watch.

The New York City mayor declared on January 13 that New York City would end all business contracts with the former president's organization. He stated at the time that Trump provoked an insurrection against the US government and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power.

On January 6, a crowd of Trump supporters had marched to the seat of the legislative branch. The people climbed over scaffolding in place for President Joe Biden's inauguration to initiate an unprecedented contravention of the US Capitol that engulfed DC in a riot. The incident recorded five fatalities.

According to de Blasio, "The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way, or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts," reported Insider.

Other Companies' Suspension

Due to the US Capitol siege, numerous companies terminated contracts they had with the Trump Organization. The former president was suspended from several social media platforms. Facebook recently declared it would retain the suspension until following the 2022 elections.

The former president's stewardship of the golf course is scheduled to end in November 2021. However, his attorneys want the organization around for an indefinite amount of time. Since its opening in 2015, the Trump Organization has overseen the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

According to a spokesman for the Trump Organization on Monday, there could be no dispute that they are not just meeting, but surpassing, their responsibility to operate a first-class daily fee golf course.

