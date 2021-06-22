US Prosecutor's Official David Clay Fowlkes refused Duggar's plea to delay his trial until February 2022. Duggar requested for the postponement of the trial so a freestanding forensic computer specialist could look into his computer, where the suspected evidence is saved. Fowlkes immediately turned down Duggar's request and resolved not to prolong the proceedings until fall 2021.

The prosecutors informed the court that they agreed to acceptable three-month proceedings and stated that delaying the trial till next year would lead to unnecessary delays. The prosecution also denied the defense accusations that the government did not submit all the evidence for this case.

Josh Duggar requested to delay trial on or before February 2022

The authorities claimed that all discovery information was made available in a timely and comprehensive manner. In May, Josh Duggar was charged for receiving and having child sexual abuse material, including those characterized as the five worst of the worst ever to be examined by Homeland Security Special Agent Gerald Faulkner.

The former reality star requested to postpone his trial, initially set on July 6, and have it rescheduled on or before February 2022. However, in a petition last week, he said that it took extra time to do that work and that hiring a computer forensic expert was necessary, Daily Mail reported.

His attorneys also wanted additional time to examine the materials themselves. Josh Duggar's lead attorney Justin Gelfand has also stated that he needs to prepare for further criminal proceedings in September, October, and November.

A postponement of three months will permit the completion of those cases by Gelfand; but according to prosecutors, there is no legitimate legal or factual justification for the continuation until February 2022. The court still needs to decide on the reasons against rearranging the trial.

Arkansas prosecutors claim there are no reasonable grounds to delay Duggar's trial

In an article published by The Sun, a description of the filing was included. It says, "The US does not oppose an approximate period of three months to allow a defense expert engaged to evaluate the digital evidence in this case and to afterward offer an opinion." The submission revealed the evidence consists of two separate computers, one with a Child Sexual Abuse Material charged with the indictment and the other with relevant factual support, such as text messages and digital images, that places Duggar near a CSAM-containing computer during the applicable timeframes.

The computer assessment of Duggar's defense team is expected to take place on or before Wednesday, June 23. They said that there are no reasonable legal or factual grounds to warrant prolongation till February 2022.

The United States has argued that Josh's lawyers have had the evidence since May. Three extra months should allow sufficient time to finish its assessment and locate any presumed favorable defense witnesses. In Josh's motion, the government did not provide any papers concerning the role of the Little Rock Police Department in the case. However, the filings state that the United States had turned over all reports.

Josh Duggar is now living with another couple on a court-mandated arrangement in a house in Washington County, and he must remain in their home until the trial begins. According to a social media statement issued by the couple, the former reality star and his wife Anna expect their seventh child in the fall. In 2015, the TLC network canceled the "19 Kids and Counting" show when it was reported that Duggar abused five girls; four were his sisters, per NWAHomepage.

