Five diners are still at large after abducting and assaulting a waitress in New Jersey. When the waitress confronted a group who tried to leave the restaurant without paying for their bill, the waitress was physically attacked. The police reported that the suspects dragged the waitress into their car and fled the scene.

According to Washington Township police, the incident happened at a restaurant in Gloucester County, south of Philadelphia, at around 11:15 p.m., Saturday.

Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik told NBC Philadelphia, "The vehicle's running, the headlights are on, and they are ready to flee the area, the back door's open. At that point, there's some sort of confrontation at the vehicle and our victim ends up inside the vehicle."

The waitress was abandoned on the side of a highway. Gurcsik informed the station that the victim had bruises on her face and neck, as well as potential trauma.

It was a brazen assault, robbery, and perhaps kidnapping, according to Gurcsik. Three males and two women were spotted, and the vehicle was identified as a white Dodge Durango. A surveillance camera from outside the restaurant caught the incident.

The restaurant Nifty Fifty's said in a statement, "We value our employees and want them to know that no amount of money is worth their lives, nor is it their responsibility. We are sending thoughts and prayers to our employee for a speedy recovery."

A video captured the assault showing the unnamed waitress being abducted and attacked by the five suspects. As the others drove off with the victim inside the car, one suspect ran away from the restaurant.

Authorities seek help from the public to identify the suspects

The video was released, and police are asking the public to help identify the five suspects at large as of Monday morning. During the incident, the waitress was able to run back to the restaurant and call the police.

She was transported to a nearby hospital to treat the bruises on her face, head, and neck. The waitress was traumatized, claimed Gurcsik. Meanwhile, the suspects were last spotted in Monroe Township on Route 42 south.

The staff was asked to write down all information about the suspects, such as their vehicle's license number and any other relevant information. Per Daily Mail, Washington Township Police did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The event adds to a tumultuous year for restaurant staff, who are often maltreated when dealing with unruly customers. Servers and bartenders are advised to avoid physical confrontation, said Gurcsik during the interview. Avoid chasing after alleged suspects as well as confronting them on your own, he added, The Washington Post via MSN reported.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects should contact Det. M. Longfellow at mdlongfellow@pd.twp.washington.ny.us or call 856-589-0330 ext 1160.

