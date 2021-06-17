Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite facing federal sex trafficking charges in the United States, is still subjected to raw sewage, water deprivation, guards' "hyper-surveillance," and other inhumane treatment in jail. Maxwell is preparing for a potential November trial on allegations that she arranged for the sexual abuse of four young girls by late businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

If convicted, Maxwell will face up to 80 years imprisonment. In the latest complaint against Brooklyn jail, Maxwell's lawyer claimed raw sewage permeated her cell and vermin droppings fell from air ventilators.

Maxwell's lawyer claims she is maltreated in jail

Epstein's alleged madam claimed that the sewage in her cell was so bad that she had to be moved to another cell, as per Daily Mail. She has been held behind bars since her arrest in July 2020.

In November, she is expected to stand trial for having recruited girls of 14 years of age from 1994 to 2004 for Epstein, a pedophile convicted of sexual abuse. The British-born socialite pleaded not guilty and has attempted - and failed - five times to persuade a court to let her out on bail, citing allegedly horrible jail conditions.

On Tuesday, Sternheim said that Maxwell is still subject to raw sewage, lack of water, hyper-monitoring, overcrowding, and other treatment. During a four-hour meeting on Sunday, Sternheim also claimed that the guards are still permitted to examine Maxwell's private legal files and observe her discussions with the attorneys.

Court denies Ghislaine Maxwell's bail request

On Wednesday, the federal court of appeal denied the British socialite's bail request. She is to remain in a New York prison. Maxwell's plea for a hearing was similarly rejected by the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on what their attorneys termed "horrific" conditions of imprisonment at the Metropolitan Center in Brooklyn.

Maxwell's other lawyer, David Markus said in an email, "Ghislaine Maxwell is subjected to more grueling conditions than any other inmate. This is due to the Epstein effect. Because Epstein died on the jail's watch, it has decided to torture Ghislaine. That's wrong," Reuters reported.

Her lawyers have said that she cannot properly prepare for the trial due to lack of drinking water, sleep deprivation, and the inability of meeting her lawyers in private or of preventing prison guards from examining her confidential documents and an unpowered computer examine proof. The trial judge of Maxwell, Alison Nathan, US District Judge, denied her bail request three times and called her a significant danger to flight.

Police will review new allegations against Epstein, Maxwell

British police report that they investigate accusations made in a recent Channel 4 News probe into the 10-year sexual abuse, trafficking, and treatment of several women and minors in the UK by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The allegations, at least half a dozen of which the broadcaster said could be much higher, prompted fresh calls on the Metropolitan Police Service to fully investigate the "Epstein scandal" that struck the attention of British Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's son, due to his relation to the disgraced US financier. According to Channel 4 News broadcaster, the claims, including sexual assault and rape came from a combination of collected evidence, court papers, interviews, and witness accounts.

