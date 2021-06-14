There are parts of the country dealing with swarms of cicadas this summer. However, Maine is having a problem with an infestation of a diferent kind. An invasive species of poisonous caterpillars known to cause people to suffer painful rashes and horrid breathing problems is making its presence felt. These caterpillars, called browntail moths, grow to a length of about 1.5 inches long. They have white dashes along their sides and two red dots on their backs.

Infestation of Browntail Moths

Such moths are very common on Maine's coast and also Cape Cod, colonies been spotted this year in most of Maine's 16 counties, according to Jim Britt, the spokesman for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, reported NY Times.

He explained, "Moths are everywhere: on the ground, on the picnic table, on the electrical box, also on a corner, name it." He stated, "We are in the midst of an outbreak.", cited World News Era. He characterized it as a serious outbreak of moths.

These caterpillars usually stays in the winter in oak trees and other hardwood trees, then goes out during spring.

One remark by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services indicated that the caterpillar's tiny poisonous hairs could stay toxic for three years.

Anyone who touches the insect's hair will develop a red and bumpy rash that is similar to the reaction of poison ivy. It can stay for hours or several weeks noted the Maine DHS. Should the hairs get breathed in, this may cause some breathing problems for a few people.

Britt has been exposed to these toxic hairs in the park but has no symptoms, like others. Indicating despite the hairs being everywhere, no one has been seriously infected. Trying to get rid of poisonous caterpillars is one way to lessen the hairs.

Read also: Louisiana Alligator Gets Washed Up 400 Miles Away to South Texas Beach, Park Rangers Are Stumped

Some Remedies

According to the department, there really is no treatment or cure for the rash apart from calamine lotion.

The ongoing caterpillar invasion in Waterville, Maine, approximately 20 miles north near Augusta, has gotten so out of hand that the mayor set up an emergency meeting of the City Council to announce a public health emergency and order insecticide.

In a statement said by Mayor Jay Coelho, he said that after the pandemic year, with everyone will be able to go out and socializing, having a problem with caterpillars is not a problem that is wanted. The mayor added that some residents of Waterville sent emails of pictures with awful rashes.

Britt mentioned that the moths have been seen in Maine for a hundred years. These caterpillars were from Massachusetts and found a way to where they are now because they hitched hiked.

He tried to explain that the current infestation is s because of the recent dry conditions that allow the browntail moth to multiply and extend its reach.

Conducting the Waterville emergency meeting, Thomas Klepach, one member of the City Council, expressed concern about climate change that might aggravate infestation in the coming future. They want to get rid of poisonous caterpillars to stop the infestation.

He added the outbreak of moths needs to be controlled now if it could to see the problem. The Maine DHS said that wearing masks and goggles when outside is best, then showering and changing clothes when after coming from outdoors.

Related articles: Brood X Cicada Migration Season Can Make Some Individual Very Anxious

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.