Some lawmakers both in the House of Congress and Senate are pushing for 4th and 5th stimulus checks until the pandemic ends.

Biden is Happy to Hear About the Push for 4th Stimulus Check

In a recently published article in Marca Lifestyle News, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said "He is happy to hear from a range of ideas on what would be most effective and what's most important to the economy moving forward. "

However, Biden is reported to prefer an American Families Plan and an American Jobs Plan over another round of stimulus funds, at least for the time being. Psaki also clarified that sending another round of stimulus checks will be Pres. Biden's top priority.

When asked about when it will be released or passed into law, she said that "given that Pres. Biden is not yet presently working on such legislation, it is difficult to predict when a fourth stimulus check may be released."

If he accepts, a fourth stimulus check will almost certainly become a priority, and the president would not have to wait long to get it through the House and Senate.

Who are Pushing for the 4th Stimulus Check?

According to a published article in CBS News, some lawmakers or around 21 Democratic Senators signed a letter to Mr. Biden on March 30 in favor of ongoing stimulus payments, pointing out that the $1,400 payment provided by the IRS will not last long.

Additionally, some members of the House Ways and Means Committee renewed their request for a fourth stimulus package in May. This is a clear manifestation that there is a strong call for another round of 4th stimulus check.

In fact, the lawmakers wanted to push for monthly stimulus checks until the global pandemic ends and the economy in the country recovers.

A letter from these House Ways and Means Committee members reads "Families and workers shouldn't have to worry about whether they'll have enough money to pay for essentials in the months ahead as the country continues to fight a global pandemic and recession," according to a published article in Marca Lifestyle News.

They also added that the 4th and 5th Stimulus Checks will help around 12 million Americans out of poverty and will meet their daily needs.

The 4th Stimulus Check Will Send Multiple Rounds of Payments

In a recently published article in Tomsguide, if authorized, a fourth stimulus check would deliver another wave, or maybe numerous rounds, of payments to qualified Americans. Monthly stimulus payments, as well as one-time payments of up to $2,000, have been suggested.

Even though the post-pandemic economic recovery is still underway, there is presently no legislation in Congress backing a fourth stimulus check. There are no precise stimulus-testing instructions on the table but some lawmakers are already working on it.

It is important to note that Biden's American Rescue Plan Act, which established the third stimulus check, does increase tax benefits for most parents with children under the age of 18, but only until 2021. The majority of parents and legal guardians will get a tax credit of $3,600 for children under the age of six, and $3,000 for children aged six to 17.

