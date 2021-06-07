According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a salmonella outbreak that has affected at least 17 people has been linked to frozen breaded chicken products. Between February and May 2021, infections were reported in six states in the US.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture came to this conclusion after testing five frozen breaded chicken items. Salmonella was found in Kirkwood's Frozen Chicken Cordon Bleu.

Six states reported salmonella infection cases

The salmonella outbreak strain was discovered in two samples of Kirkwood's Chicken Cordon Bleu, the tests revealed. This brand and particular product are mostly offered at Aldi supermarkets. However, they may be found elsewhere.

Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and New York have reported illnesses. There may be more than 17 cases linked to the same products, but because many people do not seek medical help, it is difficult to know how many salmonella infections are part of the outbreak.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a public notice, but no recalls had been ordered as of the outbreak announcement's release, as per Yahoo News.

According to the outbreak statement from the CDC, 10 of the 12 patients examined thus far have reported making and consuming frozen breaded stuffed chicken products.

Because of the high probability of hospitalization, the Salmonella strain looks to be particularly harmful. Eight of the thirteen cases for whom information is available have been admitted to hospitals.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the United States USDA issued a public health notice in general, urging consumers to properly cook such foods.

According to the FSIS advisory, raw chicken products should be cooked fully in an oven to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and raw chicken products should never be cooked in a microwave or an air fryer. Because certain products may appear to be cooked due to package depiction, the FSIS advises buyers to examine the labeling on frozen chicken products carefully to determine whether they are raw or not.

Even if the products are breaded, browned, or stuffed, they may still include raw chicken. The public health officials claim no one should ever consume raw or undercooked chicken, The Food Safety News reported.

Laboratory study of patient samples revealed that the bacteria in the samples are genetically related. This suggests that everyone who became ill as a result of the outbreak acquired the disease from the same source.

The 17 victims' illnesses began between February 21 and May 7. People that are sick range in age from 3 to 83.

Salmonella outbreaks in the US and the UK

Per LabRoots, The CDC has been tracking Salmonellosis infections in people who raise hens at home. As of late May, there have been 163 recorded cases and 34 hospitalizations across many states.

A new outbreak of Salmonella infection in raw chicken products has also been reported in other countries. Hundreds of instances have been recorded in Europe and Canada, in conjunction with the 17 confirmed cases and eight hospitalizations connected to raw chicken products in the United States as of June 2.

Many more cases are likely to have occurred, said the CDC. But Salmonella infections that produce Salmonellosis are often minor and resolve on their own, so they do not attract the attention of public health experts. Stomach pains, fever, and diarrhea are common symptoms, and the disease lasts about a week. Children and people over the age of 65, as well as those with weakened immune systems, are at higher risk of developing more serious infections.

