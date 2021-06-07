The son of the ex-president has been one of the harshest critics of the pro-Democrat news outlets when the opportunity presents itself.

Liberal outlets are swooping on the meme

Donald Trump Jr. has been acuused of making threats towards Dr. Fauci for sharing a joke referring to the disease expert's potential murder last Friday.

Trump Jr. posted a Fauci meme for his 4.5 million Instagram followers through a story around 7 p.m. Friday. "I'm just going to jump ahead on this and say I wouldn't think Fauci committed suicide," the meme, that Newsweek viewed, read. The words were pasted to a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio sipping a martini employing photoshop.

Next, Twitter joined the media, which had a field day about an everyday meme, posting every liberal cabal who took the opportunity to slam the ex-president's son for expressing a sentiment, reported Newsweek.

These tweets came from Mexican-American physician and biomedical data scientist Jorge A. Caballero, who said that @FBI should check for a veiled threat.

Twitter user @out5p0ken wrote that it is violence against Dr. Fauci.

Another user @brook-jaymes posted that Flynn started the threats, and accused Donald Trump Jr. of the same controversy.

One user @Pelgridge agreed it is a threat, but an empty one, to deflect and intimidate.

Immediately, many liberals overacted about the meme when allegedly compare to more threatening posts from mostly the alleged left and democrat supporters. A threat against Dr. Anthony Fauci created a frenzy over an ordinary tweet.

Overall, the media and those who do not support Trump lambast the meme, connecting it to the January 6 capitol incident.

Some users suggested that Donald Trump Jr. be banned because he was allegedly inciting violence against Fauci.

Users of Instagram and Twitter were all reacting like almost like a social media mob, due to the alleged 'murder meme'.

Emails that might indict Fauci

Republicans began to renew their criticisms on the government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after the release of a cache of Fauci emails acquired via a Records request this week.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri sought Fauci's dismissal and a Senate inquiry. "With what we now know, I'm not certain why anyone would have faith in him staying in a position of public trust and responsibility," he said added.

Another Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the expert should be ready to be held for everything that can be charged if there is any cover-up about the virus and his resigning, noted the Head Topics.

The suggestion that Fauci might just have known that the virus started in a Wuhan lab before publicly acknowledging the likelihood was one of the most startling revelations from the batch of emails.

In one talk show,he said that it was an attack on science, and said the accusations are fabricated.

The threat against Dr. Anthony Fauci may or may not be true. However, Trump Jr. may still be facing a lawsuit.

