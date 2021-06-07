After being linked to four deaths, Fisher-Price recall Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders from the market. Refunds are available for customers who purchased these products.

CBS News reports that Fisher-Price approximates that 120,000 of the 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 55,000 of the 2-in-1 Sooth 'n Play Gliders were sold in the US, including large retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Target.

The products operate as a powered glider seat or an infant rocker that moves in forward and backward motion or side-to-side.

The incidents that prompted the recall

The deaths include a 4-month-old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan, and an 11-week old from Colorado.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) via Yahoo Finance, stated that the infants were "placed on their backs unrestrained in the product and later found on their stomachs." The deaths happened between April 2019 and February 2020.

CPSC acting chairperson called the incidents "heartbreaking" in a statement. He emphasized that inclined products are unsafe for sleeping infants due to the possibility of suffocation.

Fisher-Price released a statement that also referred to the deaths as "heartbreaking". The Associated Press reports that Chuck Scothorn, the general manager of Fisher-Price, said that their company is committed to making sure that parents and caregivers know how to use the products properly. He also said that it is important to follow all the warnings and instructions indicated in the products for safety.

Fisher-Price is involved in a second recall

This is the second time in three years that Fisher-Price is associated with consumer safety issues. In April 2019, Fisher-Price said that it would recall approximately 4.7 million Rock 'n Play Sleepers.

The scale of the 2019 recall was more massive in comparison. Not only were there more units sold, but more deaths were recorded. In the recall notice reported in ___, more than 30 infant fatalities happened in Rock 'n Play Sleepers since the product was introduced in 2009.

Although Fisher-Price said that the fatalities occurred because instructions and warning labels were ignored, it still mandated a voluntary recall of the product.

What should consumers who purchased the recalled product do?

The affected products by the recall notice are 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers with the model numbers CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81 and GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26, and HBD27 for the 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders. HBT17 is sold in Canada only.

The model numbers can be checked at the underside of the product base.

The Fisher-Price recall Rock 'n Glide Soothers as well as the 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders over safety concerns. It recommends that consumers stop using the product immediately.

Those who are eligible for a refund can visit the Fisher-Price website at www.service.mattel.com and clicking the "Recall & Safety Alerts" section. Mattel, which is the parent company of Fisher-Price, gave the toll-free number 855-853-6224 for customers to call from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

