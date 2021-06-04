A police union said two Newark, New Jersey police officers and an Essex County detective were rushed by a crowd while attempting to conduct a firearms arrest on Tuesday. Four men in their 20s and 30s were detained at the scene. Two more individuals were arrested later in the week for their involvement with the incident.

According to the National Fraternal Order of Police, the officers were pummeled, kicked in the head, and strangled by a violent mob. Per Fox News, the group said in a tweet on Wednesday, "Despite growing, targeted violence against law enforcement officers, they continue to protect and serve. We can't #Defund such bravery and devotion."

New Jersey police had an encounter with a firearms suspect

According to Newark Fraternal Order of Police President James Stewart, the officers requested assistance and used restraint during the encounter.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara told NJ Advance Media, "I am very glad that the officers involved were extremely deliberate about settling the matter as peacefully as possible. They were clearly in danger, but thanks to their extraordinary composure, none of the suspects were hurt. The cops' behavior is impressive, especially in light of recent events in which comparably small occurrences have led to unforeseeable ends."

The complaint says two brothers of a suspect attempted to obstruct the arrest. The policemen were shoved to the ground and their body cameras were ripped off and broken, Stewart said. The New Jersey police officers involved in the incident suffered minor injuries and were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Four males are charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, among other charges. The suspects are Jaykil Rodwell, 28, Branden Rodwell, 31, and Jasper Spivey, 24, of Newark, and Justin Rodwell, 30, of Irvington.

Ambush-style attacks on policemen have increased by 50% this year compared to the same period in 2020, according to the National FOP. The group noted that at least 128 officers were shot across the country between January and June. As a result, twenty-six police were killed. In addition, 35 cops were shot in 27 ambush-style strikes.

Video shows part of controversial NJ police encounter

Robert Rodwell, the father of one of the suspects, said that plainclothes policemen approached his son forcefully, as seen in a video taken of the incident. "They came at my stepson the wrong way," Rodwell explained, as per PIX11.

Rodwell also said that his other son rushed outside to assist his brother without knowing that the individuals were officers. This occurred before the incident was recorded.

The video does not show the claims of Stewart that the police officers being attacked. However, at about 90 seconds in, the video shows at least three cops encircling and handcuffing Branden Rodwell as they drag him down the sidewalk headfirst.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka issued a lengthy and vehement statement denouncing FOP President James Stewart's remarks on Thursday. The department still had the usual traffic shut down Thursday evening after the contentious police incident in Newark on Tuesday.

