A video uploaded by a New York congresswoman shows a Black man brutally punching a 55-year-old Asian woman in the face in what has been labeled yet another suspected hate crime incident in the Asian-American community. The woman is seen walking along a sidewalk outside 65 Bayard St., wearing a pink shirt and a white hat and carrying a bag.

A man in a hoodie approaches the poor woman in the frame, moves up to her, and punches her in the face. The woman's hat flies off, and the force throws her backward. She then slumps against an outdoor dining structure's column.

NYPD responds to alleged hate crime involving a 55-year-old Asian woman

A crowd gathers around the unconscious woman, checking to see whether she is okay. The woman is "conscious, attentive, and alert," according to Yuh-Line Niou, who represents the state's 65th Assembly District and posted the footage. "Things are being probed," she added, adding that the hate crime task team had been brought in, Fox News reported.

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

Officers responded on the scene and brought the suspect into custody, according to an NYPD spokesperson. He was then sent to Bellevue Hospital for psychiatric assessment. He stated the victim was brought to a local hospital and is doing well.

The incident occurs amid an upsurge in hate crimes against Asian-Americans in recent months. Congress passed legislation earlier this month to reduce the spike of hate crimes that have occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upsurge in Asian-American hate crimes in New York continues

According to a report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, police in New York City investigated 42 attacks on Asian-Americans in the first quarter of 2021, a 223 percent increase over the 13 incidents recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

Per Newsweek, the increase in attacks coincides with a countrywide increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University said 122 incidences of such crimes occurred in 16 of the country's most populated cities in 2020, a roughly 150 percent increase over 2019.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, another organization, Stop AAPI Hate, has monitored almost 6,600 reported assaults against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders. "Enough of the insulting uses of terms like 'Chinese virus,' 'Wuhan virus,' and 'Kung-flu,' especially from our nation's leaders, such as President Donald Trump, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, and others." Democratic New York Representative Grace Meng stated in September 2020, citing an increase in anti-Asian-American hate crimes.

Russell Jeung, the co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate, told NBC News that he doesn't believe every attack is motivated by anti-Asian racism. He said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increasing violent crime across the country. Jeung is also concerned that coverage of such attacks in the media might fuel "copycat" assaults.

Late last year, the NYPD established an Asian Hate Crime Task Force to counter escalating violence. However, over 25 community organizations issued an open letter opposing the task force's formation in September 2020. Over-policing and increasing imprisonment have severe consequences for people of color, as per the signers.

Click here for resources if you or someone you know is suffering anti-Asian discrimination. By clicking here, anyone who sees an incident may learn more about bystander intervention.

You can leave a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app or texting TIP577 to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers who speak Spanish should dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

