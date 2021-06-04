A recent resolution by the Georgia Education Board (GEB) throws out the Critical Race Theory (CRT), preventing it from being discussed in state schools. This move is a reaction to the criticism on CRT, including from members of the black community. Such an action was given kudos by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last Thursday.

An attempt to subvert children

The GEB throws its weight against Democrats for allegedly pushing a quasi-Marxist agenda that is dangerous in schools, reported the Epoch Times.

Kemp approved the decision. He posted on Twitter, "I commend the State Board of Education on voting today to forbid the instruction of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in school classrooms." He added, "That it is anti-American and should be forbidden in the state of Georgia."

I applaud the State Board of Education voting today to prevent Critical Race Theory (CRT) from being taught in our classrooms. This dangerous, anti-American ideology has no place in Georgia schools. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 3, 2021

The main argument against CRT is that the United States and Georgia are not racist, and a student should not be taught about racism and slavery because it is against what is the "authentic founding principles"

The resolution was approved by a wide margin. The vote was 11-2 and defeated moves by resident Democrats who wanted to oppose the proposition.

This resolution comes after the governor, the Republican, sent a letter to the state education board last May 20 condemning CRT and how it is a "destructive philosophy" in American public schools. Many Republican governors are moving to trash CRT as quickly as they can.

The education board's resolution places no restrictions on school districts or instructors but might develop binding rules in the future against CRT.

AP News reports that Board chair Scott Sweeney said, "It states the passed resolution will not prevent anyone from teaching CRT, although this a statement against teaching this liberal thought affirming Georgia is against it."

People approached Kemp about CRT

Parents, students, administrators, and educators in the state had previously raised concerns about the implementation of CRT in public schools, remarked Kemp.

"Like me, they are disturbed that this contentious and bashing curriculum is getting popular in Washington, D.C., and some states across the country," he wrote.

Close to Communism?

CRT has been spreading throughout universities, political structures, school systems, and the business sector in the past few decades. Critics liken it to Marxism and state that it encourages the abolition of institutions such as the Western legal system, free markets, and orthodox faiths.

However, those that support the theory argue that race needs to be discussed. They believe that race is pervasive and cannot be removed from everyday life. Conservatives dispute this belief.

In response to mounting objections to CRT, a growing number of states are implementing laws banning its dissemination in classrooms and other government agencies.

With the passage of the GEB resolution, Critical Race Theory is not allowed in state schools; this move is being touted as a victory for the Republicans.

