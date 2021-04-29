If Officer Derek Chauvin evaded a guilty verdict in his trial, the Department of Justice had alternative plans. The trial of Chauvin is one where the Democrats leaned in, forgetting impartiality.

Derek Chauvin would not be off the hook for George Floyd's death

Recent reports that the DOJ will not settle for a not guilty verdict in Floyd's death were reported by the Daily Mail.

According to sources that informed the Star Tribune of the move by federal prosecutors to charge the erring policeman even after he was declared innocent on the charges of a second and third-degree murder, as well as manslaughter, even a mistrial.

The Department of Justice would have prosecuted Chauvin and the three other police officers on duty with civil rights violations, similar to hate crimes.

DOJ investigators would have collaborated with their state counterparts at the US Attorney's Office in Minnesota to prepare a criminal complaint targeting Chauvin. There would be no grand jury in this process, and federal prosecutors would have asked a grand jury to indict Chauvin after his arrest.

According to the reports, these conversations are part of a backup apprehension plan to ensure Floyd's murderer does not go free amid fears that a not guilty verdict would have sparked violence in Minneapolis and across the nation.

It was unnecessary as the political pressure on the Derek Chauvin verdict was unanimously guilty on all three charges in the George Floyd case, even if the loss of impartiality was ignored to bolster the current racial politics of the Left.

Charges that the officer was convicted of are second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Soon after, he was sent to Minnesota's maximum-security prison Oak Park Heights.

After the court deferred his sentencing from June 16 to June 25, he will be sentenced on June 25. He might spend up to 40 years in jail for Floyd's death.

Based on the separate federal investigation of Floyd's death, that is one of the reasons why the Minnesota policeman's trial ended in a guilty verdict last week.

It's been running simultaneously with federal authorities presenting evidence to a grand jury of 23 citizens, who will assess whether there's enough evidence to convict the disgraced officers.

Those also facing trial were J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, his fellow officers present on that fateful arrest. Charges against the three are aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter, which they said was false and were fired by the Minneapolis PD after Floyd died.

Information given by the DOJ added that a similar incident to what happened to Floyd occurred in 2017, in which he put his knee on a 14-year-old boy's neck (Afro-American) for almost 17 minutes.

But, the 2017 incident was not widely known. It was dug up last minute as state prosecutors requested it as evidence against the cop. The ruling judge said the information be kept not revealed to bias the decision of the present trial.

Court documents said evidence existed that Derek Chauvin with another officer in the domestic assault on September 4, 2017. Unlike George Floyd, the assailant was the teenage son and daughter of the mother, who called the police.

