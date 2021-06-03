Another incident that signals the ongoing problems in the Indo-Pacific region, centering over the dispute over the South China Sea (SCS) was reported. Malaysian Air Force jets were sent to intercept radar contacts over the SCS.

Alarm over the SCS controlled by Malaysia

These contacts were Chinese cargo planes called the Xian Y-20, a copy of the America C-17 Globemaster, which the MAF deemed suspicious as they entered Malaysian airspace, reported the BBC.

The maneuver was denounced by Malaysia's foreign minister, Hishammuddin Hussein, as a "serious threat to national sovereignty."

China, as it often does, claimed their planes were following international law.

Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei, Taiwan, and Vietnam contest China's claims that make most of the South China Sea their territory. Although this has been an issue for decades, tensions have recently increased as China continues to flex its military power.

Beijing continues to insist on the "nine-dash line" but has shored up its claim by occupying islands and patrols and increasing its military presence. At the same time, it continues to profess its peaceful intentions.

Interception of the Chinese planes

The Malaysian air force stated that Chinese aircraft were reportedly "flying in tactical formation" up to 27,000 feet (8.2 kilometers). The planes came within 60 nautical miles (110 kilometers) of Sarawak, a Malaysian province on the island of Borneo. Attempts to communicate with the pilots were ineffective, said one statement.

Malaysia blasts Chinese intrusion of their Air Defense Identification Zone, claiming that it has a legitimate complaint on the conduct of China's air force.

Malaysian fighter jets were deployed from Labuan Air Base to execute a "visual identification" operation.

Chinese aircraft crossed the country's "maritime zone," according to Foreign Minister Hussein. He said a complaint would be raised with Beijing. One report said the Chinese ambassador was summoned to discuss the "infringement of Malaysian airspace and sovereignty."

A statement released by Hussein said, noted ABC," Malaysia's position is clear: having cordial diplomatic relations with any nation does not mean that our national security will be compromised."

Chinese military aircraft are granted the right "the freedom of overflight in the relevant airspace," based on a statement from the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

"The Chinese military aircraft strictly observed relevant international law throughout this training and did not cross the sovereign airspace of any other nation," the spokesman said, cited The Daily Sun.

China and Malaysia are generally friendly neighbors, and China is keen to undertake bilateral amicable discussions with Malaysia to maintain peace and security jointly.

Problems have occurred in the SCS as a major point of contention as China and other claimants are vying for control over two areas of two largely uninhabited island chains, the Paracels and the Spratlys.

Beijing states that its claims over the biggest areas are part of a centuries-old stake, according to Chinese records.

The Philippines lodged a protest against China last March, charging that more than 200 Chinese fishing boats had invaded its territorial waters.

Philippine officials said the boats are not for fishing but are Chinese maritime militia, which has been involved in several altercations.

Malaysia blasts Chinese intrusion of their Air Defense Identification Zone is nothing new as China tends to ignore such protests.

