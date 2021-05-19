China calls the US warship in the Taiwan Strait a provocative threat to peace in the region. This comes as the US destroyer conducts another Freedom of Navigation (FONOPS) in the disputed sea lane.

China calls the intrusion of US warship a challenge

For the nth time, The Chinese regime called out the US last Wednesday, as one of its destroyers passed the Strait in defiance of the claims of Beijing, reported Reuters.

Beijing charged the US that it is not helping gain stability in the region by demonstrating support for Taiwan while passing the politically sensitive waterway.

The action that comes amidst rising tensions between the two nations was met with strong disapproval and outrage by a spokesman for China's Eastern Theatre Command.

The CCP believes Taiwan's democratically elected administration is committed to proclaiming the island's independence, which Beijing views as a red line that should not be crossed.

USS Curtis Wilbur

The USS Curtis Wilbur, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, conducted a "regular Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday, according to the US Navy's 7th Fleet. American ships have to do FONOPS with their Quad partners in the Indo-Pacific to show unity in the face of China's unlawful occupation in the South China Sea.

America's 7th Fleet is one of the most potent battle groups assigned to the Indo-Pacific as a show of support for US allies.

"The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait exemplifies the United States' resolve to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Wherever international laws allow, the US military will keep flying, sail, and operate "It was stated, noted Business World. China calls the intrusion of the US warship a threat to the region's stability.

According to the spokesman for China's Eastern Theatre Command, its forces tracked the ship's movement as it sailed.

Whatever happens, the CCP will not allow Taipei to become independent from mainland China and keep the One China policy recognized by other nations.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen says that their island is already called the Republic of China (ROC) as its formal name. These declarations usually infuriate the CCP to no end, who sees the island as an extension of the mainland.

The US ship went in a southerly direction via the Strait, said the Taiwanese Defense Ministry, and the "situation was normal." It was confirmed in an article by NDTV.

A recent FONOPS by the US Navy is the usual operations which are conducted with regularity recently.

No formal ties

Although the United States does not have formal diplomatic relations with the island nation, it is its most important international backer and a significant arms supplier.

Taiwanese-Beijing military hostilities have escalated in recent months, with Taipei charging Beijing of repeatedly dispatching its air force into Taiwan's air defense zone.

Usually, the Chinese Air Force has a habit of testing Taiwanese air defenses to check for weak spots by dispatching combined groups of fighters and bombers headlong, but never too long.

Beijing has claimed that its activities in the contested Strait are intended to protect China's sovereignty. Taiwan's government has denounced it as an attempt at intimidation. It includes China calls intrusion of US warship as provocative moves to support the island.

