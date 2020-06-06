China wants to control a large portion of the South China Sea.One indication is the continuous operations of the US to interdict the Chinese navy by conducting FONOPs that infuriates Beijing to no end. But the Chinese have something up their sleeve, as reported by US Navy Institute (USNI).

The US Navy Institute mentioned the preoccupation of PLAN with Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) in the South China Sea for several years already, confirmed in Express.

But compared with other countries in different areas over the SCS, others think China will not be declaring any air defense identification zones yet, which is something to think about.

From 1974, the Paracels have been in possession of China, now the Peoples Liberation Army Navy has constructed installations that was the scene of Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs) conducted by the USS Barry, USS Mustin. Both of these operations drew the ire of the PLAN who just waited till the ships left.

Another area of contention is the Spratly Islands which has claimants like China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, also the Philippines. These Island are farther from China as well.

According to Greg Poling, from the Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, he thinks that China cannot declare and enforce a zone as of this time, reported CNBC.

He explained the reason why China has not been actively enforcing, and for the Spratly Islands that will be difficult.

Most of the Islands in the South China seas are problematic for the PLAN, all because of limited or no airpower that can be projected from them, that is China's Achilles Heel for now.

Compared to the East China Sea, Poling says the SCS lacks the resources to have an air defense identification zone because they cannot.

But he said, due to the Chinese military building infrastructure to support military vessels, they expect to see deployments to the Spratlys "sooner or later," mentioned in Financial Press.

He added that it will be soon when Chinese jets will be sent to populate the bases. An estimate of 72 jets will be deployed, and the temp will be different.

Still Poling said that it will be hard for the PLAN to give teeth to its ADIZ due to problems like keeping the aircraft in working order in oceanic conditions. Key to China's bid is keeping on power footing, but the US can field aircraft from its massive carriers away from home.

Experts like Poling consider the Chinese declaration of ADIZ as part of the Chinese diplomatic strategy to keep their projection of Wolf Warriors.

A Indian Navy Captain, Sarabjeet Parmer, said that claims by China in the Paracel Island chain is because of all things agriculture. Yes, agriculture is the key to their long-term claims.

He added that the Chinese are also growing crops on the islands.

Interestingly, the Global Times reported that 1,653 pounds of bok choy cabbage, lettuce and baby Chinese cabbage are grown from these beaches to point out that the Paracel's are island farms.

According to UNCLOS, rocks that are not habitable or any economic activity will not be considered an exclusive economic zone or continental shelf, according to the UN.

It cannot be ignored that military installations are a prelude to conflict. As the tensions evidence for some time.

Parmer says that China growing crops on these islands is called 'sovereignty' to enforce any claim they forward.

