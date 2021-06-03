A federal appeals court found that the federal government's national eviction moratorium can remain in effect. The eviction moratorium imposed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) can remain while the Biden administration appeals a lower-court verdict that reversed the order last month, according to a three-judge panel in Washington.

In that case, US District Judge Dabney Friedrich held that the CDC overstepped its bounds when it ordered a sweeping eviction moratorium that applied to all rental houses. Friedrich put her order on hold when the government filed an appeal.

Renters' groups worry of the initial decision on eviction moratorium

The appeals court upheld the stay on Wednesday, saying the government has made a compelling argument that it is likely to prevail on the merits, as per Bloomberg. The verdict will come as a comfort to renters' groups that worried Friedrich's earlier decision would result in widespread evictions as the United States continues to deal with the aftermath of the pandemic's economic effects.

The moratorium, which was initially implemented by President Donald Trump and has since been extended by President Joe Biden, attempts to avoid evictions amid a public health crisis that has seen millions of Americans lose their jobs and go deeply into debt. According to Reuters, the appeals court sustained the stay on Wednesday, saying that the government's argument made a strong showing that it is likely to succeed on the merits of the appeal.

The moratorium is expected to end on June 30 and will apply to renters who expect to earn less than $99,000 per year or $198,000 for married couples filing jointly. It also applies to people who did not record any income or who were eligible for and got stimulus money.

The eviction moratorium, which was first enacted last year, was implemented in response to concerns that people losing their homes and being forced to live in shelters or share cramped surroundings with family or friends during the pandemic would spread the highly infectious illness even further. The ban's supporters believe that it is essential since the pandemic remains a danger and so many people are facing eviction or foreclosure. According to the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, about 4 million people in the United States are facing eviction or foreclosure in the next two months. The National Association of Realtors, one of the moratorium's opponents, welcomed the judge's first decision, saying that the solution was rental assistance, not an eviction prohibition.

The housing group anticipates a "tsunami of evictions"

After the state's eviction moratorium ends on June 30, a local housing group predicts a "tsunami of evictions." Nonprofits and local governments are rushing to disseminate information about available options to prevent evictions and homelessness.

Solid Ground, a Seattle group with a mission to alleviate poverty, races against the clock to make sure individuals are ready to receive an eviction notice, according to a coordinator. "There's just a lot of concern, a lot of people who need services, and it's been a great load on families all around the county," said Will Toaspern, Solid Ground's government affairs and contracts coordinator, K5 News via MSN reported.

Nonprofits and local governments will work together over the next month to disburse federal cash to keep people in their homes. A billion dollars is projected to be available in Washington state to help residents avoid eviction as a result of the pandemic, with $145 million now being disbursed through King County's Rental Assistance Program.

However, housing advocate groups are concerned that there will be little time to give funding before the state's eviction moratorium ends. Applications for rental assistance might take weeks to process. According to the US Census Household Pulse Survey, 65,261 families in the Seattle-Tacoma metro region said eviction or foreclosure was very or very likely between April 28 and May 10.

