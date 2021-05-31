A video released last week revealed the creator of a Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter in Minnesota has resigned. He claimed that the movement is not interested in aiding black communities or improving education quality in Minneapolis.

Rashard Turner said he launched the group in 2015 but became disillusioned after becoming an "insider" within the left-wing movement of Black Lives Matter a year later.

TakeCharge, an organization that opposes numerous principles advocated by Black Lives Matter, including critical race theory-linked allegations that the United States is inherently racist, released a video detailing the revelations. "After a year on the inside, I discovered they were unconcerned with reuniting black families, and even less so with enhancing the quality of education for Minneapolis students," Turner said, as per The Epoch Times.

Support for BLM dropped in the US

According to a recent Morning Consult survey, support for the organization has dropped in the United States around a year after George Floyd died in Minneapolis. Only 48 percent of people think the organization is good, down from 61 percent in May.

The USA Today poll showed that only 36 percent of Americans now consider Floyd's death a murder, down from 60 percent last summer. In a poll conducted by the newspaper in May, the Black Lives Matter movement's call to defund the police has even less support, with only 18 percent of respondents agreeing to it.

Read Also: George Floyd's Death Anniversary: Family Meets With Joe Biden, Kamala Harris as Congress Considers Police Bill

BLM Co-founder was first involved in controversy

It comes in the wake of a recent controversy involving Patrisse Cullors, the organization's co-founder, who resigned following a series of exposes regarding her real estate holdings and money. Following the release of the findings last month, Cullors claimed that she had not misused any money of the Black Lives Matter.

"With knowledgeable, experienced, and devoted people supporting the organization through this transition, I believe that BLMGNF is in excellent hands," Cullors, a self-described "trained Marxist," said in a statement last week. The foundation's mission remains unchanged: to fight white supremacy and create life-affirming institutions.

Cullors told The Associated Press that she had planned her resignation for more than a year. It had nothing to do with the stories about her money and several homes, which she said were "right-wing assaults" designed to discredit her reputation.

Patrisse Cullors, who has led the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for over six years, announced her resignation to focus on other projects, including publishing her second book and a multi-year television development agreement with Warner Bros. Friday is her last day at the foundation.

Cullors told The Associated Press, "I've constructed the infrastructure and support, as well as the essential bones and foundation, so that I can leave. It appears like the moment has come."

Cullors' resignation comes after the BLM movement, which was founded about eight years ago in reaction to injustice against Black Americans, has seen a significant spike in popularity and political clout in the United States and throughout the world. The resignation comes amid a public outcry over the foundation's finances and Cullors' fortune.

Following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, a Black man whose final breaths were taken beneath the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, the BLM foundation revealed in February that it received just over $90 million last year. After spending roughly a quarter of its assets on operation expenditures, grants to Black-led organizations, and other charitable contributions, the foundation concluded 2020 with a balance of more than $60 million.

Related Article: BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors Receives Backlash for Buying Million Dollar House in LA

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.