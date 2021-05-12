Reports say that Kim Jong Un's boat was spotted on a private Island and that typically means that the military is building a new vessel. Usually, when the North Korean dictator is on the move, it will be connected to economic or military inspections.

The luxury pool boat that Kim Jong Un enjoyed the U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman was moved back to Kim's private beach in Wonsan last Monday. Based on a satellite image review by N.K. This signifies that North Korean leaders might fly to the east coast for leisure or economic or military inspections.

After 2017, reports of Kim's 60-meter (200-foot) boat at his private beach have been a good indicator of the leader's possible movements. His public visits along the east coast near Wonsan on 15 of 19 occasions where the boat was spotted in surveillance photos of Planet Labs satellite imagery.

A large group was spotted on the boat's deck in July 2019, the same day he inspected a new military submarine up the coast in Sinpho. In October 2020, the ship was at his private been with an inflatable waterslide before he was seen at the same place again, where he said that North Korea was in for tough times.

In 2020, this luxury boat was anchored at Kim's private Wonsan beach for an abnormally long time of almost five months. Should Kim Jong Un's boat spotted on a private Island stay for long, it might be a distraction or more.

Pyongyang may have realized the craft could be used to follow the North Korean leader's activities and left it there to fool satellite forensics experts, said the reports. Around that time, rumors began to spread that Kim was suffering from medical problems, mentioned Reuters.

Analysis of the Planet Labs photos, the 60-meter pool boat seemed to undertake repairs or renovations at a particular dock in central Wonsan Bay, lately in March 2021 and previously in April 2020.

If it's Kim who plans to use the luxury boat in Wonsan soon, instead relatives will use, taking the chance to attend military drills, missile tests, or inspections of nearby economic development sites, such as the long-delayed Wonsan-Kalma beach tourist zone.

North Korean state media may or may not report on such visits, especially given Kim's natural dislike for on-site checks since the COVID-19 pandemic breakout last year. Kim was last seen in public on May 6 for a group picture in Pyongyang, remarked reports.

Is he visiting the submarine site?

Unless the 60-meter ship has been pulled out for Kim's upcoming visit to Wonsan, he'll take the opportunity to return to the coast at the Sinpho submarine construction base, where the movement has intensified after March.

Reports by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, U.S. and ROK intelligence sources assume North Korea has constructed a new submarine that was first announced during Kim's trip to a submarine yard in July 2019.

A floating drydock appears in front of a submarine construction hall at the Sinpho shipyard sometime Between 7 and 10, suggests a significant increase in activity, mentioned an outlet.

If Kim Jong Un's boat spotted in private Island has moved, then the new activity is happening but needs verification.

