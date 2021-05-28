Friends: The Reunion this week has not only led us down memory lane to Central Perk but it's also caused us to relive a bygone era in television that many would gladly welcome back. The humorous sextet we loved and still love got together for a nostalgic special to talk about the series that had such a huge impact on the zeitgeist at the turn of the century.

The time when Friends was on the air, from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s, was undoubtedly a golden age for American sitcoms. It aired on NBC on Thursday nights in the United States. It aired on Channel 4 in the UK on Friday nights. These two hours used to be the time of the week when you'd curl up on the couch and lose yourself in a truly amusing, comfortable comedy.

While many have attempted to analyze Friends in light of the present political atmosphere, they have failed mainly even to shake the show's firmly set pedestal, Daily Mail reported. Friends were unquestionably revolutionary, and it was part of a greater puzzle that formed a specific turn-of-the-century era in American comedy.

When is the airing of Friends: The Reunion?

Friends: The Reunion is finally airing after several delays, which was first announced in February 2020. However, it was repeatedly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic making an in-person reunion impossible.

Since Friends ended in 2004, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow haven't reunited in front of the cameras. The reunion show will stream on HBO Max starting Thursday, May 27, in the United States, as per The Independent. There are presently no plans for a television broadcast in the United States.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can see the special on NOQW. It will also air BTS tonight at 8 p.m. on Sky One. Friends' official, verified account uploaded an image of a screen, probably from the set, with the words "Friends: the reunion '' on April 11.

According to Deadline, Perry previously revealed another clue when he uploaded a photo of himself in a make-up chair before "reuniting with my Friends." Although the message has since been removed, screenshots have circulated. Schwimmer had already indicated that he would be going to Los Angeles to film the reunion special in April.

Friends: The Reunion will speak about the show, memories

The actors are not in character in Friends: The Reunion since it is unscripted. Instead, they sat down and spoke about the show and their memories of it as a group. The special was recorded on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, on the sitcom's original soundstage.

The show also features several guest stars, some of whom previously appeared on the show. Lady Gaga, David Beckham, James Corden, and a slew of other celebrities are expected to attend the reunion. Two reasons: first, the HBO Max special is the first time all six primary cast members have reunited. In 2016, there was a reunion without Perry, which received mixed reviews. This time around, the stakes are more significant than ever.

Second, the Friends reunion special was one of the most popular TV shows that was postponed due to the pandemic for the world of television. Instead of shooting it using Zoom, the producers opted for the real thing. Fans, understandably, are eager to get started.

