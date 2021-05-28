Thousands of people flocked to London's Chinatown today when a council "vaccine van" offered COVID-19 jabs without the need for an appointment, National Health Service (NHS) number, or identification that are the usual requirements needed to get vaccinated.

The people crowded on the pavement close to a barbershop near where the van was parked. An advertisement inviting "undocumented migrants" was posted on the Chinese Information and Advice Centre charity site, reported the Daily Mail.

A bus managed by the Westminster Council is an official service backed by the government and the NHS, and it goes to various locations in the city. It would be in the Portobello Road location tomorrow at 10 a.m. for its next visit.

Vaccine Bus Advertisement Posted on Chinese Information Site

The vaccine van was scheduled for the London Chinatown to provide free vaccine jabs to the public without a referral, as stated in the Chinese Information and Advice Centre advertisement, which also included the date and time and listed that those wanting to get vaccinated would not have to present an NHS number, proof of address, or personal identification. The ad also stated that "Unregistered migrants are also welcome. Keep safe! Get vaccinated," noted the Telegraph.

Many volunteer groups have been recruited to help run vaccine buses everywhere in the United Kingdom, in areas where vaccination attendance has been low, such as Luton and Bolton. The interest the vaccine bus generated in Chinatown was the highest seen so far, as indicated by the mob.

How to Schedule an Appointment, According to the NHS

COVID-19 shots are only available through the NHS website or at a doctor's office to ensure that the vaccine administered is one of the three approved vaccines. Many patients have been cautioned not to accept treatment from non-official providers.

Those that are not qualified have been told to wait to hear from someone. People in England can presently only have the vaccine if they are 30 years old or 30 until July 1, are medically vulnerable, with a learning disability, or workers in frontline health or social care.

Caregivers will get a carer's allowance and receive aid following a council evaluation, or if their General Practitioner's (GP) record suggests that they are caregivers.

NHS personnel and volunteers assist in delivering the vaccine, and council staff and volunteers are addressing questions about the vaccine, testing, and keeping safe in the pandemic.

There is no legal requirement such as proof of address or immigration status, ID, or an NHS number upon registering in a GP office. However, they need to be registered with a GP to book a COVID-19 jab. Applicants with no NHS number could also schedule their vaccines.

A card will be given to confirm the injection was given. The card shows the name of the vaccine, the batch number, and the date it was administered.

The Secretary for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, said the link between COVID cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities is severed. However, it is still too early to tell if the lockdown will be removed by June 21, noted Yahoo News.

