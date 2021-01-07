A new type of South African COVID variant has been detected in South Africa, which has significant adaptions to attack human cells. More telling is the ability to bypass the immune systems on several levels that should be studied.

Vaccines would generally affect the initial strains of Sars-Cov-2. A mutation is part of viral evolution, but the 501.V2 has adaption geared to bypass human cells.

One characteristic of the South African strain are some changes that may amp up its survival against antibody medicines, even acquired antibodies might not be enough. From last year many strains were detected, but the report by Livescience points to this particular strain.

The 501.V2 strain is under investigation regarding how extensive is its resistance to most COVID-19 Vaccines. Many of the virus changes are the spiked protein that has adaptation to increase chances of infecting cells faster. It is the spike that initiates the transfer of viral genetic material to take over cells.

Most of the vaccines allowed will attack spike proteins that are vital to starting infections. It becomes a problem if the 501.V2 can compromise the efficacy of vaccines made before it. Even people can generate antibodies; there is no guarantee with the South African Strain.

Last January 4, a new study about bioRxiv indicates it might be the situation with South African COVID variant . Peers have not verified the study, discovered the changes in the spike protein, which is shifty depending on the specific antibodies in a person.

Shutting down antibodies and vaccines is not to make it powerful but to make the COVID variant more survivable in the right host. The 501.V2 defeated some antibodies, but some antibodies were able to negate the mutant virus.

Scientists state that variation depends on the way mutations can latch onto the antibody binding and how it negates the antibody. Antibodies are supposed to stop the contagion from taking over human cells. The mutation on the spike protein called E484 will be a factor in a vaccine's efficacy. Changes in the spike protein at E484 is yet to be observed.

According to authors in a tweet, one observation with the South African strain at the spike protein part varies depending on the condition of the host cells. What should be pointed out is that some can ace the virus, but some will get infected. It is new territory, and scientists need more time to determine this variant.

The researchers reached their assumptions by pinpointing the "receptor binding domain" (RBD) located at the protein spike. It is the hook that latches on the cell membrane. Antibodies vary; none are the same that destroys the coronavirus in a study. Adaptations in the receptor-binding domain can survive antibody attacks.

Different types of mutation are the hook protein will affect how successful it can survive and bypass antibodies in some experiments with the mutant RBD that exposed several samples from COVid-19 survivors. But most of the work is still under study, and the 502.V2 is not yet well known.

The SARS-CoV-2 immunity is not yet final as the South African COVID Variant poses an unknown threat to antibody immunity and vaccine efficacy.

