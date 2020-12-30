Cases of the UK COVID-19 Mutation detected in the US at Colorado is under observation if it transmits efficiently. The coronavirus has several mutations that are not the only attributable reason, but the virus itself.

According to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who tweeted the discovery, the UK variant's case said that Colorado's first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 is a similar strain to the UK. He stressed that the safety of all Coloradans is essential.

A Colorado state laboratory verified that viral contact and called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's attention in a statement. A male who is in his 20s came in contact and is now getting better in isolation in Elbert County, outside Denver.

The patient has no travel history and no reason to acquire the COVID-19. Public health officials are investigating the cause of the contagion, reported US Today.

It should be clarified that the UK strain is said to be more contagious but not severe compared to earlier strains. Scientists have yet to investigate how the current mutation stacks. One of the models used (this is not a representation but only a simulation) to predict passing the virus is 70% compared to other strains.

Scientists are still not sure about the COVID-19 and have yet to decipher the disease itself.

The first incidence was in September in southeastern England. According to specialists, this mutant strain (UK COVID-19 Mutation) was the cause of new cases in London. On December 9, it has increased to 60% in London, spreading southward. More lockdowns and a travel ban in place.

This type of virus variation is detected in France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, India, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. One exception is the South Africa type, which is similar to the UK strain but independent. Similar strains can develop with the same characteristics but not related, said the CDC.

According to the Colorado lab that analyzed the samples, that found a difference via a PCR test variant. Genome sequencing by the lab techs has determined the contagion's genome has definite eight mutations found in the spike protein genes. This variant features changes that may hasten transmission, not the severity.

The CDC stated that any travel between the US and UK might import the strain from stateside.

CDC added that COVID-19 always mutates and gets a genome variation that does not still cause alarm. Changes in the virus have been noted at two weeks, according to the agency. The variant is notable because of changes in how to fool cells via spiked proteins latching on human cells.

Whether new COVID-19 vaccines will protect against UK strain is not definite. One comment by the CDC says that mutated spiked proteins will be a natural response by the virus to defeat vaccines or infection.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist, said the new strain is not a surprise as viruses adapt to change at an evolution level. Which gives the virus a higher chance of survival and why it may transmit faster.

The UK COVID-19 Mutation has an increased viral load in the mouth and nose. It increases the chances of infection that can be stopped by a mask.

