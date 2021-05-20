An official investigation is believed to have found that Martin Bashir used deceptive tactics to win his interview with Princess Diana, violating BBC editorial rules. BBC is preparing for a broadcast on Thursday that one well-placed source identified as the corporation's "phone hacking moment," in reference to the News of the World controversy.

Lord Dyson, the retired Master of the Rolls, will launch a six-month investigation into Bashir's conduct and is expected to criticize top BBC executives at the time over claims of a cover-up. BBC hired Lord Dyson to look at how Bashir, then a somewhat unknown reporter, had his world exclusive interview with Princess Diana more than 25 years ago, in which she said, "There were three of us in this marriage," referring to the Prince of Wales' infidelity with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

According to the former judge, Bashir violated editorial rules in mocking up bank statements shown to Earl Spencer and supposedly used to gain his trust and gain access to his sister. A source told The Daily Telegraph: "It is going to be the real eye-opener. This may be the turning point of the BBC's phone hacking dispute."

Ex-BBC chief Lord Hall led the cover-up of Martin Bashir's deceitful interview

It has been alleged that BBC's former director-general covered up Martin Bashir's world-exclusive interview with Princess Diana. Lord Hall of Birkenhead, 70, was described as a "key figure" who helped protect the BBC journalist after his explosive 1995 interview with the royal in 60 pages of previously secret documents.

Three Panorama journalists had expressed suspicions about Martin Bashir at the time, with friends alleging that the rogue reporter had "psychologically ruined her and made her paranoid." The new allegation comes as a report is expected to be released this afternoon, claiming that Bashir, 58, used "deceptive tactics" and "breached" rules to win his famous interview with the princess, Daily Mail reported.

Princess Diana would still be alive if it weren't for the Martin Bashir interview

Princess Diana's friend has said that if Martin Bashir had not interviewed her, she would still be alive today. Simone Simmons claimed the princess was "conned" into participating in the BBC Panorama interview in 1995 and believed that remarks made during the interview contributed to her death.

The now-famous Panorama interview, which revealed Diana's marriage to the Prince of Wales, sent shockwaves through the monarchy. Before the tragic car crash, Simone argued that the interview's "three of us in the marriage" remark contributed to Diana's divorce from Prince Charles and the loss of her HRH titles.

According to reports, Lord Dyson's inquiry into how the BBC and Bashir got the Panorama interview is set to be released on Thursday. The investigation is still looking into whether the journalist used forged bank accounts to persuade Diana's brother Earl Spencer to appear. Simone, a 61-year-old spiritual healer, gave testimony to the inquiry.

"There is no question in my mind that Diana would still be alive today if she hadn't spoken to Bashir," Simone told The Sun. According to Simone, Princess Diana was "excited" about the interview because she felt it would highlight her charitable work. A friend of Princess Diana's added that Bashir accused Diana that her phones were bugged and that her staff was selling stories.

