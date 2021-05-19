The majority of the British public believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should either lose or quit using their royal titles. Three out of five Britons interviewed believed the couple's formal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be revoked.

Britons suggest Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should lose Royal ties

One-fifth said they should be able to carry them but not use them regularly. The Queen instructed the pair not to use their HRH - His or Her Royal Highness titles in their business affairs, but they refer to themselves as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

It has reignited speculation about whether the Queen could entirely strip them of the dukedom, granted to them as a wedding present. However, her Majesty and her senior advisors are mindful that the public blamed the monarchy for Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, losing her royal title despite her consent.

Buckingham Palace is wary of being accused of acting equally vengefully against her son. Following the publication of a podcast in which Harry criticized his father's and grandparents' parenting practices, YouGov conducted a poll of just over 4,500 adults on May 17, as per Daily Mail.

Just 17 percent of those polled felt the pair should retain and use their Royal titles, while one in five said they do not know. It comes when sources close to Prince Harry say that his grievances are 'no different from his father's portrayal of his miserable upbringing in Jonathan Dimbleby's authorized 1994 biography. The Duke of Sussex said on the Armchair Expert podcast last week that he moved to the United States in part to help his children "break the loop of genetic pain."

Read Also: Prince Charles Appears to Snub Meghan Markle, Does Not Mention Her in Grandson's Birthday Message

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cut another tie with the Royal family

Since dissolving their Sussex Royal firm in the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have severed yet other ties with the United Kingdom. According to Companies House records, the pair has ordered a voluntary liquidator to wind up the charity called MWX last year.

Per The Sun, the site information showed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle requested the firm to be ended on May 4 before hiring a voluntary liquidator today. It means the pair is not bankrupt; instead, they are just closing down the charity.

It will take up to ten days to sort, but it is the latest indication that they will not return to the UK after settling in California. Meghan and Harry were seen beaming together in a new video clip for the Duke of Sussex's mental health series with Oprah Winfrey the day before deciding to dismantle the charity.

For the forthcoming documentary, The Me You Can't See, Harry, 36, paired up with the US talk show powerhouse. Yesterday, the first trailer for the film, which premieres later this week, was released, showcasing new footage of Meghan and Harry together. Meghan can be seen peering over her husband's shoulder as he works at a computer, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex beaming from ear to ear.

The singer Lady Gaga, Syrian refugee Fawzi, and NBA player DeMar DeRozan will contribute to their new series, which will premiere on Friday. The couple's latest show implies they will be in the United States for the foreseeable future, and the dissolution of their British company supports the theory.

Prince Harry plans to join Princess Diana statue unveiling

According to a palace source, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, would "absolutely" return for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue, which he helped project alongside his brother Prince William. Before the royal family's latest rift, Prince Harry and Prince William are said to have developed a proposal for their mother's statue three years earlier, Mirror reported.

On July 1, which would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, the statue will be unveiled. However, there have been talks that Prince Harry will not attend the event because tensions between the brothers have risen after Harry and Meghan declared their decision to step down as senior royals last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also accused The Firm of bigotry and insensitivity to mental health conditions in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. More doubts were raised about Harry's involvement in the memorial after he publicly indicated Prince Charles harmed his childhood last week. However, a palace source told Page Six that Prince Harry would "absolutely" be there for the summer affair.

Related Article: Prince Harry Receives Flak After Calling the US' First Amendment 'Bonkers,' Admits He Does Not Understand It

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.