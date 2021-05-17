Despite acknowledging that he "doesn't understand" the constitution's freedom of expression clause, Prince Harry has called America's First Amendment "bonkers." Following his remarks on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex has faced a barrage of criticism.

The Duke of Sussex dislikes the attention he got from US media

Prince Harry mentioned his surprise at the amount of exposure he got while living in Beverly Hills while talking about life in LA, mental health, family, and plans. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the media's feeding frenzy.

In the United States, the First Amendment guarantees several fundamental freedoms. This encompasses the freedoms of religion, speech, and the press and the right to assemble and petition the government.

The Duke's remarks have raised many eyebrows because of its significance in America. Last year, he moved to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie to start a new life.

Per Geo News, the Queen's grandson said, "I don't want to start talking about the First Amendment because it's a big topic that I don't know anything about because I've just been here a short time. However, you can find a flaw in almost everything. Rather than upholding what is written, you should capitalize or exploit what isn't said."

Both Americans and British people slammed Prince Harry's controversial comments on social media, with Brexit leader Nigel Farage stating, "Prince Harry's condemnation of the First Amendment in the United States demonstrates that he has lost his mind. He'll soon be unwelcome on both sides of the Pond."

Prince Harry criticized his father, Prince Charles' parenting

In the same podcast interview, Prince Harry slammed his father, Charles' parenting, saying he moved to California to "break the loop" of suffering for his wife Meghan Markle and their children. The Duke, 36, said that his father, 72, suffered due to the Queen and Philip's upbringing and then "treated me the way he was treated," The Sun reported.

Prince Harry praised his mother, Diana's immense influence but admitted that he couldn't deal with her death until Meghan Markle recommended therapy. He compared royal life to The Truman Show and being in a zoo in the snarky podcast interview. The royal also admitted that he decided to leave royal service when he was in his twenties, claiming, "I didn't want this job."

He described how, after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, he despised his position and felt isolated from the rest of his family. He also said that he moved to the United States with Meghan Markle and their baby son Archie to get away from his "genetic pain." In a profoundly frank and profanity-laden interview with US podcast host Dax Shepard, the Duke discussed his mental health problems.

Following Prince Harry's recent disgraceful attack on the Royal Family, Palace aides have called for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to renounce their titles. Senior courtiers told The Daily Mail on Sunday of an increasing feeling of bewilderment and betrayal due to the couple's continuing attacks on the Royals.

They are particularly enraged by Prince Harry's shocking criticism of Prince Charles' parenting skills, as well as the Queen's and the late Prince Philip's. Although it is known that there are no official plans to strip the pair of their names, the pressure to do so showed how strong the feeling of betrayal has been in the Palace.

As a result of his recent outburst, tensions are expected to be heavy when Prince Harry returns to the United Kingdom on July 1 to unveil a new statue of his mother, Princess Diana. Harry's woeful lack of compassion in an expletive-filled 90-minute interview with actor and podcaster Dax Shepard last week perplexed senior Royals.

