Mouse plague crisis hits Eastern Australia, and farmers are not happy

A weird plea from a global animal rights organization PETA or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), asks not to kill the mice running amok in regional Australia, arguing that the animals have a right to eat and not be starved to the "dangerous ideology of human supremacy," reported News.

PETA's comment was a source of condemnation as the mice plague, as farmers, prompting the Deputy Prime Minister to ignore the protestors as "idiots who have never been outside of the city."

A persistent rodent invasion is on track to cost up to $100 million in losses but has already worsened the region's mental health crisis.

As the mice chew through, they can get their teeth on; some farmers have lost as much as $300,000 in ruined harvests.

They urge rural communities to consider the mice's welfare and avoid harming them, instead recommending that they be gently captured and released unharmed.

PETA spokeswoman Aleesha Naxakis stated to NCA NewsWire, "These bright, curious creatures are just looking for food to survive."

She thinks the government should take responsibility for increasing mouse numbers and investing inhumane population control methods. The mouse plague crisis hits Eastern Australia, but they seem out of touch.

"In the meantime," She said, told News Chant, "we encourage farmers and residents to avoid killing these animals."

"Not only does this horrible euthanasia procedure subject innocent mice to excruciating suffering, but it also offers a risk of bacteria spreading in water when mouse carcasses appear in water tanks.", said the PETA spokeswoman.

One suggestion is to use humane traps to catch the mice and release them unharmed. But the Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack instead was not pleased with such ideas, remarked News Deal.

Cormack criticized the organization as the real rats and called their ideas very silly. They were saying that farmers suffering from the rodent invasion are very condemnable.

He added, "You got people who have never left the city but wouldn't know what to do if their backsides were all on flames, but now they're advising farmers what to do."

He said further that dead rats are better to stress his point about the animal welfare groups' ludicrous suggestions.

Xavier Martin, a Gunnedah farmer, pushed PETA to try the catch-and-release method if it even worked.

He was the same mind as McCormack remarked," "It is not the wellbeing of mice that we should be concerned about; it is the welfare of people."

The NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said this of the PETA's suggestion was "absurd" and an "insult" to people living in the countryside, according to NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

CSIRO mouse expert Steve Henry told a farmer that using zinc phosphide can kill rats, but households have to use over-the-counter mouse bait as an option to control rodents.

Every ten years or so, Australia is hit by a severe mouse epidemic. In 1993, a similar mouse outbreak is the same as the current on now.

According to a survey conducted by NSW Farmers, nearly all 1300 people polled have baited for mouse control since the spring.

As this mouse plague crisis hits Eastern Australia, PETA still wants the farmers to avoid killing the pesky rodents.

