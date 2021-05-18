Miss Universe is regarded as the world's largest and most prestigious pageant. Most netizens were swift to catch any sidelights from the 69th Miss Universe, like the eyes of an eagle.

Miss Universe was celebrated on Sunday after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many contestants wore their costumes to honor their homelands or to bring attention to social or political issues. Miss Myanmar and Miss Singapore used their outfits to emphasize key messages. Let's take a look at this list of exciting happenings shared on a variety of social media sites, especially Twitter, as per LionHeartTV on MSN:

Olivia Culpo was noticed for her vibe

Olivia Culpo, Miss Universe 2012, became a trending subject on Twitter after netizens mocked her lack of enthusiasm for co-hosting the pageant with American actor Mario Lopez. Culpo's on-stage vibe inspired internet users to create funny memes.

I’m so sorry Miss Mexico but Olivia Culpo is the real winner for tonight. Best in reaction from start to end, meme worthy! #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/HtBBTuR9xL — Zeke (@zekemartinx) May 17, 2021

Aside from her apparent lack of focus, netizens caught a glimpse of her reaction as she checked the results. After Peruvian delegate Janick Maceta was revealed as this year's Miss Universe second-runner up, Culpo's shocked reaction was caught on tape, and it seems that she was doing a double-check.

Mexico and Ms. Brazil were standing far away from each other

After the pandemic onset, people have been urged to maintain proper social distance to prevent the virus from spreading. The last two finalists, Andrea Meza of Mexico and Julia Gama of Brazil, stood well apart during the announcement of the winners for this year's Miss Universe.

The two have their hands held out in front of them instead of holding hands as is customary. However, as soon as Meza was crowned, the pageant's delegates ran over to give her a group hug. The delegates seemed to forget about the virus.

Ms. Philippines doing her supposed-to-be walk in the finals

A Filipino Twitter user posted a video clip of Ms. Philippines Rabiya Mateo's walk during the pageant's final rehearsals. Mateo walked gracefully in the video clip. Many netizens who were able to see the video clip said that seeing her was heartbreaking.

look at rabiya doing her walk one last time on the miss universe stage after the pageant 😭 it shows how determined she was and how badly she wanted to get the crown for us 😭 this is so sad im crying#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/2VsWodYxOw — ton (@INTOKTTPS) May 17, 2021

Andrea Meza, a Latina queen, won the "Power of Unity" crown over 73 other women. Julia Gama of Brazil, Janick Maceta of Peru, Adline Castelino of India, and Kimberly Perez of the Dominican Republic are among her runners-up. Mateo and Obdam were also unable to make it to the top 5 in the final cut. Mateo finished the Top 21 of the Miss Universe competition, while Obdam made it to the Top 10.

Grasping exposure

As Nadia Sayers of Ireland glanced out from behind Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez, netizens found it funny. Lopez was obstructing Sayers' exposure of the camera unintentionally. Rabiya Mateo of the Philippines joined the fray. Miss Spain was in front of her, and Mateo's view seemed to be obscured as well. She then shifted her position to her right, allowing the camera to catch her.

Candidates tackle mental health, COVID-19, and violence

Per Newsweek, the Miss Universe contestants discussed tough topics such as domestic violence and mental health during their final questions and speeches. Miss Mexico, who would win Miss Universe, spoke about improving beauty standards, while Miss Brazil, the runner-up, spoke about women's leadership and mental health. Miss India tackled COVID-19 while Miss Peru shared a message of hope for victims of domestic violence.

Miss Universe Fans say 'bring back Steve Harvey'

Viewers were still wary of Steve Harvey's absence as host of the Miss Universe pageant this year. Olivia Culpo, a former pageant winner, was unable to win hearts with her emceeing. Many critics said she lacked energy. Culpo, who won Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012, co-hosted this year's pageant with Mario Lopez. He previously hosted the Miss Universe pageant in 2007.

This year, Lopez took over for Harvey, who had hosted Miss Universe for the previous few years. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning show host, Steve Harvey, took to Twitter to express his feelings following the report, as per MEAWW. "I'll miss you guys," Harvey teased, "so I'll see you for the 70th!"

No issue with the hosts, but Miss U doesn’t feel the same without Steve Harvey pic.twitter.com/ShLpkEinmP — 𝙋𝙅𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙯⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ 🧈 (@Jiminiiito) May 17, 2021

