The long-anticipated "Friends" reunion will premiere later this month with the original six protagonists, namely Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry. Numerous celebrity guests include David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai.

According to streaming service HBO Max, it will broadcast the unscripted, one-off special on May 27 following frequent delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Friends: The Reunion' Trailer: The One Where They Return

The release had long been in a lengthy delay brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. The special episode will be available on the HBO Max streaming service from May following the household name sitcom's original cast filming together in April.

The emotional teaser has arrived to take you back with the somber notes of the beloved theme song. HBO issued a press release regarding the reunion's guest list. A whole paragraph of the text includes previous "Friends" guest stars (Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck) and guests who were babies when the show premiered on NBC (Justin Bieber, who is now as old as the characters) joining the fun.

The special episode is unscripted. It was shot at the show's original soundstage in Burbank with the appearance of the cozy Central Perk couch, reported Vulture.

You do not see much in this teaser; merely the backs of the original cast. The diverse and wild guest stars list involves Justin Bieber, David Beckham, James Corden, BTS, Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, Elliott Gould, Lady Gaga, Larry Hankin, Kit Harington, Thomas Lennon, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Christina Pickles, Maggie Wheeler, James Michael Tyler, Malala Yousafzai, and Reese Witherspoon reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"Friends" fans have been exceptionally patient with the delay of the reunion episode. The streaming service dropped the first look at the reunion that features all six original characters walking arm-in-arm together through the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. An instrumental version of the 90s sitcom's theme song plays in the background.

The NBC sitcom was an essential part of late 90s-early 2000s television. However, it remains one of the most popular shows in the world courtesy of streaming and a devoted fanbase. For 10 seasons, the series followed the lives of a group of friends living in New York City as they struggled with classic workplace conflicts, crazy relationships, and the general tribulations of adulthood.

The unscripted special is directed by Ben Winston. It will commemorate the cast's memories of the beloved show.

In an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" previously this May, Cox shared how meaningful it was for the cast to reunite on their old soundstage to film the special. She remarked, "It was unbelievable. It was so emotional. It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us in, like, I forgot how many years. 15 years? 17 years?" reported ET.

