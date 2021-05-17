

One CVS worker got caught Tuesday by the Police while driving in possession of 62 Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards that he stole from his workplace.

Possession of 62 Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards is against the law.

Last Tuesday, Zachary Honig, 21, was caught by police in East Garden City with fake vaccine cards. The suspect was apprehended by accident when the officers were looking for a suspected drug offender, noted Business Insider via MSN.

Reports by the outlet WABC said that the suspect's car was searched, and law enforcement found illegal items in the ca. It was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time, especially with the stolen items and drugs found inside the car, a severe offense.

According to WABC, Honig confessed that all the vaccination cards were stolen from his workplace. He added some cards were sold to students, but he intended to give the rest to family and friends.

Officers held a press conference saying that eight vaccination cards were pre-filled with information, excluding the "name" line, and that 54 others were blank. Some of the cards were also backdated to show previous vaccination dates, while others were marked with June dates, mentioned Yahoo.

WABC stated the offender would face eight counts involving forgery, criminal possession of 62 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and petit larceny.

The Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder gave a statement told Insider, "Honig's aim was to share them with family and friends so that they could use them in venues and probably even at school when they returned in September."

He added said ABC 7, "Scams like this cannot be permitted. The reason behind restoring everyone to normal is that when you enter into a place and they request for the card, you want to make sure it's authentic not fake."

Insider called CVS for comment about Honig, and WBC reported that he was fired immediately after getting arrest with face vaccine cards. Insider has contacted CVS for comment. WABC reported that the company had fired Honig after the arrest.

A company spokesman, in a statement, remarked that they were cooperating with the Nassau County Police Department's investigation in the CVS Pharmacy store on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown.

The company added that it would not tolerate Honig's actions because it goes against the values, policies, safety commitment that involves safe vaccination protocols.

Many others, like the suspect, have attempted to make money off the demand for bogus vaccination cards. CNN remarked how after selling fake vaccine cards for $20 apiece, one California bar owner had been charged with several felonies, including forgery and identity theft.

Producing and supplying counterfeit vaccination cards is a federal crime, told the FBI. Specified that it is unlawful using a government agency seal with no permission to make a card seem to be authorized by the CDC.

Honig caught with 62 Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards is only one of many who are cashing in to demand proof that one is vaccinated.

