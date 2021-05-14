The tension between Israel and Gaza continues to intensify, and the violence and missile attacks have already destroyed buildings and claimed numerous lives. Recently, the violence even intensified.

Israeli Defense Forces Confirm the Presence of Its Ground Forces

According to a published article in The Hill, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that its ground forces have already joined the recent attacks at the Gaza Strip. It was announced after the missile attacks between the Israeli Forces and Hamas.

An Israeli spokeswoman told The New York Times, "There are ground troops attacking in Gaza, together with air forces, as well." However, she also clarified that the ground troops did not yet enter the territory of Gaza but only a possible artillery attack.

Another Israeli Defense Forces said, "Clarification: there are currently no IDF ground troops inside the Gaza Strip. IDF air and ground forces are carrying out strikes on targets in the Gaza Strip."

Read Also: Syria Launches Missile Towards Israel, IDF Responds With Airstrikes

Death Toll Continues to Increase

As the war raged on and the death toll surpassed 100, civic figures called for an end to the "anarchy" on the streets of Israel's mixed-ethnic cities. The number of deaths is expected to grow as the tension and airstrike attacks continue, according to a published report in NBC News.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to restore order with an iron fist if possible. He said, "It makes no difference to me that your blood is boiling. You cannot take the rule into your own hands."

According to officials from both sides, at least 103 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed as the Israeli military and the militant group Hamas begin to trade barrages of airstrikes and missile attacks.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry said that 18 Palestinian children were killed in the Israeli airstrike. According to Israeli officials, one of those who died in the missile and rocket attacks was a little boy.

Israel Forces Target Sites Related to Hamas

Israel claimed it has been attacking Hamas-controlled areas in Gaza while attempting to reduce civilian casualties. It has demolished three high-rise buildings that it claimed housed Hamas facilities since Monday, after urging civilians to flee.

According to the group's military arm, at least one top Hamas leader was among those killed. A military spokesman said that Israel has mobilized offensive forces along the Gaza border and is in "various stages of planning ground operations." There has been no announcement of a land invasion of Gaza.

Tensions, Riots, and Arrest Continue to Escalate

Meanwhile, tensions and riots that erupted in Jerusalem a few weeks ago have swept through Israel in a surge of rage as the crisis in Gaza escalates. Dozens of people were arrested in towns across the country, where rioting and fighting erupted.

In Lod, near Tel Aviv, gangs of Jewish and Arab residents defied a nighttime curfew and clashed on the sidewalks, hurling stones and Molotov cocktails. According to police, two people were shot, and one Israeli Jew was stabbed there.

Related Article: Militant Group Launches Rocket at Jerusalem, Israel Says They Will Respond With Great Force

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.