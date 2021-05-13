Five Migrant Girls, including an Infant, were discovered alone without adult supervision along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas last Sunday.

The Five Migrant Girls, including an Infant, could have died in the desert

On Sunday, when temperatures were expected to hit over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol got a call from a Maverick County constable about five girls being found near Normandy, Texas, reported CBS News.

An officer did meet the children, whose ages range from 11 months to seven years old. Three of them are from Honduras, with the other two are from Guatemala.

Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, representing Maverick County, shared a picture of the young girls on Twitter. He also uploaded a clip of a farmer driving along on Mother's Day morning when he spotted the girls exposed to the life-threatening heat.

He informed Border Patrol and the Maverick County constable when he found them based on the farmer's account was confirmed by Fox 40. He said, "I was driving around the farm, it was at 8:30 a.m., and all of a sudden I see them on the side of the river. Five little baby girls, all alone, starving and crying." MSN reported the incident.

One of the children, according to the farmer said KCTV5, one of the children was not clothed. He notified law enforcement and had one of his employees bring food and water to the girls and get them into the shade. Adding, "I don't think the five migrant girls including an Infant would have made it if I hadn't found them." The heat that day had reached 103 degrees which was terrible if they were not found.

The children did not need medical attention, remarked the Customs and Border Patrol, and were brought to Uvalde Station for processing until being transferred to Health and Human Services custody.

In a statement reported CBS News was issued last Monday by Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II said," It's disturbing to see such small children on their own in the middle of nowhere."

Skero added told KENS5, "Unfortunately, this happens all too often lately. These little girls would have been all alone in face of over 100-degree temperatures and if it wasn't for our neighborhood and law enforcement members."

Mentioning the government data obtained by CBS News, Border Patrol agents have encountered more than 2,100 unaccompanied migrant children who are believed to have fled their families voluntarily to seek refugee status after President Biden took office.

The Biden administration has been able to turn back tens of thousands more migrants due to its continued use of the Title 42 policy.

The data, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, provided a small glimpse into a pattern that advocates believe is related to the record number of child migrants arriving at the southern border.

All children did not require medical attention, say the officials, and were transferred to the Uvalde Station for processing. The five girls were transferred to the care of the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday morning, according to CBP's Office of Public Affairs.

Five migrant girls, including an infant, are casualties of the Biden administration's failed border policy that they still deny is not working.

