The Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls for a state of emergency after reports of civil war violence between Israelis and Arabs erupt in Lod. Arabs in the city were blamed for inciting the violence, told the police.

Civil War Violence Between Israelis and Arabs Erupts in Lod

In the central city of Lod, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called a state of emergency when police said Arab residents of waging "wide-scale riots."

The statement came after an Israeli Arab was slain there the night previously, as a conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories exploded, reported the Daily Mail.

He went to Lod City, where Tel Aviv's suburbs are close to the Ben Gurion airport, to ask the locals to stop the violence.

Mayor Yair Revivo contributed to the tension by declaring that a "civil war has begun" and that the military should be deployed, contrasting it to the Nazis' Kristallnacht.

Local police reported that the city of 77,000 residents, including 47,000 Jewish Israelis and 23,000 Arab Israelis, was the scene of confrontations on Monday, noted the BBC.

'City protests erupted by some Arab residents, adversely affecting neighborhoods,' the police remarked. The property was wrecked from the violence.'

Even so, as demonstrations erupted across East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank, and Israeli Arab cities late Tuesday night, the scenario in Lod deteriorated.

On the same day, Palestinian militants Hamas and the Israeli army exchanged rocket fire with rockets aimed at Tel Aviv after an Israeli attack demolished a Gaza tower block. Possible civil war violence between Israelis and Arabs erupt in Lod as the Hama and IDF fight.

After mourners threw rocks at officers during the funeral of an Arab man allegedly shot dead by a Jewish resident the evening before, police in Lod deployed tear gas and stun grenades on Tuesday.

Three synagogues and several businesses were reported to be set on fire, reported by Israeli media, and the government said reinforcements had been dispatched to Lod.

'Sixteen border police platoons (have been) mobilized in areas to deal with the conflict,' the police mentioned.

Eight people were arrested during scenes of violence in Israeli Arab locations such as Acre, Wadi Ara, and Jisr A-Zarqa remarked the police.

Last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israeli riot police struggled with crowds of Palestinians outside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, escalating weeks of protests.

At least 700 Palestinians have been injured in regular fighting at the compound, sacred to Muslims and Jews elsewhere in east Jerusalem.

Mayor Revivo told on Tuesday that he had to ask Netanyahu to issue an order of emergency in the central Israeli state. He requested that the military is better equipped to handle the chaos.

'This is Kristallnacht in Lod,' he added, relating it to Nazi Germany's pogrom towards Germany's Jews in 1938.

Saying that a declared state of emergency in Lod is needed. Deploy the IDF and impose a curfew on the city will restore the loss of governance.

According to The Times of Israel, he said that "nothing like this has ever happened in Israel's history."

After the supposed civil war, violence between Israelis and Arabs erupt in Lod; the mayor asks for calm in the disorder and chaos.

