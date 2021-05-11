Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted on a casual getaway to a Montana luxury ski resort. And J.Lo's ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez seems to be taken aback by the reunion.

A-Rod devastated with "Bennifer" news

The 45-year-old former New York Yankees player is said to be shocked that the former couple dubbed "Bennifer" have been enjoying time together in recent weeks, just a month after calling off their engagement. E! News reported from a source close to Alex Rodriguez that he is shocked that J.Lo has moved on.

"He was confident that they would be able to reconcile and make things work. He's been reaching out to Lopez to meet with her, but she's been short with him." Rodriguez is saddened by Lopez's reunion with Affleck, and has reached out to her to express his dismay, said a source close to the publication.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their breakup last month, just weeks after rumors of a split surfaced. They started dating in February 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019.

This comes after it was revealed that The Way Back actor whisked Jennifer Lopez away on a private jet for a romantic getaway ride to a luxurious ski resort in Montana, where the actor is said to own a chalet this past weekend.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted enjoying a romantic getaway

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked relaxed and at home with one another in exclusive photos captured by DailyMail. They looked cozy inside an SUV, with the actor in the driver's seat. There have also been reports that he has been spending time at the singer's LA mansion on multiple occasions.

Ben and Jennifer seemed to be dressed for comfort as they exited the private plane after the short flight, where they had packed a significant amount of luggage, in photos taken upon their return to Los Angeles. The actor is reported to own a ski chalet at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, where he is said to have spent family vacations with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three daughters, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, according to reports.

Referring to J.Lo and Ben Affleck's getaway, an insider told PEOPLE that Jennifer spent several days with the actor, and they have a strong connection. According to the source, the bonding has been quick and intense, but Lopez was happy.

Known as "Bennifer" during their relationship, new sources have indicated that the two are now just friends, but it suggests that they have become closer in recent weeks. Ben was seen arriving at Jennifer's house in a white Escalade SUV belonging to the Hustlers star earlier this month. Later, he was seen being dropped off by the singer's security guard.

During that time, the two are said to have seen each other three times, with the Gone Girl star parking his car at the Hotel Bel-Air and being picked up by Jennifer's car hours later. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began dating in 2002 and got engaged in November of that year. The pair called off their wedding in September 2003, just days before they were to say, "I do." Months later, in January 2004, they parted ways for good.

