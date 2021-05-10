On June 3, former Vice President Mike Pence will attend the Hillsborough County GOP's annual Lincoln Reagan awards dinner in New Hampshire. A Republican Party fundraiser and dinner will be held in New Hampshire, the nation's first presidential primary state since the 2020 election campaign began.

Ex-VP Mike Pence to attend GOP dinner

Stephen Stepanek, the chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party, was ecstatic about Pence's visit, adding, "Obviously it telegraphs that he will have concern as 2024 approaches," referring to the presidential race in 2024. According to NBC affiliate NECN, Stepanek said that Pence has supporters in New Hampshire.

Pence flew to South Carolina to give his first speech since Donald Trump's presidency ended on January 20. In his message, he said, "We have to guard our values... by delivering a constructive agenda to the American people, anchored in our highest ideals. I'll have plenty to think about all of that in the coming months," Fox News reported.

According to NECN, the former vice president said that he would strike back on the liberal agenda of President Joe Biden's government, which he believes is damaging to the country. Pence has not said whether he intends to run for president in 2020, although his office has stated that he is arranging more visits to Texas, Michigan, and California.

During his first speech since taking office, Pence glossed over Donald Trump's snub to his vice president and slammed Joe Biden's progressive first 100 days, The Sun reported. The 61-year-old former vice president declined to mention Donald Trump's apparent snub after naming Ron DeSantis as a potential vice presidential candidate in 2024.

During an interview with Fox Business on Thursday, Trump indicated that he would run alongside the Florida Governor for a third term. He was then asked if he would consider running alongside DeSantis, with whom Trump has had a long-standing friendship. He outlined a series of right-wing Republican policies that he said will "win back America," putting himself in the running for president in 2024.

Mike Pence sparks rumors of joining the 2024 presidential race

Pence has been sparking rumors that he would run for president when he stayed in the D.C. metro area after leaving office and gradually reentering the public eye. The former vice president flew to South Carolina before the forthcoming fundraiser was announced, while the state came in third in the GOP nomination contest behind Iowa and New Hampshire.

Pence flew to Austin, Texas Friday, to speak at the Texas Victory Committee Donor Appreciation Conference, organized by former George W. Bush's political adviser and current Republican strategist Karl Rove. The former Trump administration's No. 2 spoke at the Susan B. Anthony List's Pro-Life Leaders Summit in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier that week.

In addition to Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is also considering a presidential race, spoke at the event. Pence sent a video message to the crowd.

Rather than moving to their home in Indiana after leaving office, Mike Pence and his former second lady Karen Pence migrated to a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C. As a visiting fellow, he joined the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Pence began reentering the spotlight shortly after the transfer, writing op-eds and attending speaking engagements. He has made no formal statement or taken any official steps toward the 2024 presidential race, but his acts point to him preparing for an announcement, as per Daily Mail.

