A Starbucks barista's photo that surfaced on Saturday of a complicated order ignited denouncement from Twitter. Several other employees chimed in on the platform with stories and pictures of ridiculous customer requests.

If you are a Starbucks fan, you have probably heard of the chain's "secret menu" that is not-so-secret. It is an index of off-menu drinks created by customers and posted on social media. While it appears to be fun to make your customized drink, the limitless customization options have opened the door to several complex drink orders that baristas are not too pleased about.

A recent tweet shared on social media by a Starbucks barista displayed an order that featured more than ten different drink personalizations. Upon being viral, it ignited a conversation regarding complicated customer orders. In the now-deleted tweet, user @ProjectJosiee posted an image of a Starbucks order with the caption indicating "today's episode" of the reasons why he would like to resign from work.

The tweet garnered more than 52,000 retweets and 336,000 likes. It accumulated dozens of responses from other Starbucks employees sharing their horror stories in the form of beverage receipts, reported Yahoo.

Starbucks claimed that the majority of customizations are "reasonable requests." According to a Starbucks spokesperson, "Customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas' expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience," reported WFLA.

Here are other interesting orders:

you’d be surprised . a lady ordered this in person with a completely straight face 😐 pic.twitter.com/2OuTuN3Hti — baby velociraptor (@tunafishpro) May 3, 2021

this order comes in every other week pic.twitter.com/PAdcIFotyv — Bianca (@binxsicle) May 3, 2021

The Venti Caramel Crunch Frappe in question ordered from the barista was double blended with extra caramel drip, five bananas, extra ice, extra whip, extra cinnamon dolce topping, extra caramel crunch, seven counts of frappe roast coffee, seven pumps of dark caramel sauce, and one pump honey blended and heavy cream, among other ingredients. Thus, his work predicament gave way to hilarious banter on the microblogging website.

The barista also posted a video from his TikTok account @ProjectJosie regarding getting "verbally harassed by Karens" over their drink orders. With the rise of TikTok lately, the off-the-menu concoctions have become more prevalent among customers.

The shares in the Twitter thread sparked quite a debate regarding what customers have the right to request. One user noted that all orders pay Starbucks bills and, consequently, barista's paychecks. The user has worked in the food industry for many years and underscored that once you understand that small principle, you do whatever the customer wants (within reason) if they have the money to pay for it.

The Starbucks menu makes it possible to make beverages that achieve the flavor one wants by asking for different pumps of flavor, distinct kinds of milk, and other specifications like double blending, cold foam, and more. On their official website, the food industry giant boasts that more than 170,000 combinations could be created through customizations.

