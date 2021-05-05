Five Falungong practitioners were persecuted to death as the policy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) party continues unabated. Beijing officials have denied what some say is the persecution of minorities.

Five Falungong practitioners die following CCP "purge"

From March 14 to April 12, sources say that the CCP victimized five mainland Chinese Falun Gong members in less than a month. They were sent to prisons and detention centers by communist authorities for their belief, reported the Epoch Times.

Falun Gong, also identified as Falun Dafa, is a Buddhist-inspired spiritual practice that started in the late 1990s with an estimated 70-100 million followers.

Suspecting its enormous popularity, former-Party leader Jiang Zemin started a campaign to eradicate Falun Gong on July 20, 1999. Since then, the Falun Gong practitioners have lost their right to practice peaceful exercises.

For following Falun Gong, millions of Chinese have been fired from their jobs, expelled from school, jailed, tortured, or killed. According to the Falun Dafa InfoCenter, they are brainwashed, abused, and even slaughtered for their organs, noted Falun Info.

Lu Guanru

Based on reports from Minghui.org, last April 4, 2021, Guanru was said to have died from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was in detention at the Tai Lai Prison in Daqing in Heilongjiang Province; his age was 69.

Mngui is the official website that reports on the global Falun community, according to its web page. Lu was reportedly kidnapped on November 9, 2018, along with 60 more in the province. The suspected cause of death was torture while imprisoned illegally. The five Falungong practitioners were persecuted to death by authorities.

Retired Former Colonel Gong Piqi

An officer and practitioner from Qingdao City, Shandong Province, Gong, was tortured to death in Jinan Prison, Shandong Province, on the evening of April 12, 2021. He was 66 years old when he died.

He was convicted to seven and a half years in prison for his convictions on July 20, 2018. The CCP police repeatedly captured Gong and his family during the torture.

Mao Kun, Accountant

The Chengdu City Detention Center authorities killed Mao, an accountant and Falun Gong practitioner in Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, on April 11, 2021. During a violent arrest, Mao's arm was broken, and her face was bruised, according to the Minghui article.

Huang Qingdeng

An 83-year-old Falun Gong practitioner from Hongqiao Town, Yueqing City, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, Huang was tortured at Hangzhou No. 2 Prison on March 26, 2021.

On April 17, 2019, Huang was kidnapped, and his home was raided. Huang was abducted because he used his cellphone to spread the truth about the Falun Gong persecution.

Guo Baojun

According to reports on March 14, Guo died at the Zhengzhou No. 3 Detention Center in Henan Province. Officials in the detention center said that he died of respiratory problems that were never confirmed. The body was never seen, nor visits from relatives were allowed.

