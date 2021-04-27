Here's a look at President Joe Biden's first 100 days, achievements, and failures from promises he set when he took office. President Joe Biden accepted responsibility for a series of extraordinary threats when he took the oath about three months ago, including a global pandemic, an economic recession, and a country beset by political and racial tensions. He promised a series of quick and broad steps to resolve the number of issues he inherited during his campaign and became president-elect.

As he hits his 100th day in office on Thursday, here is a look at how Biden is doing to achieve some of his goals when he took office.

Biden succeeds in his $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan

Throughout 2020, Biden outlined his strategy for combating the COVID-19 pandemic and helping Americans recover from the financial crisis. He publicly announced a relief package dubbed the "American Rescue Plan" shortly after taking office, which became the basis for COVID-19 relief law, as per ABC News via MSN.

Stimulus checks, grants for schools to introduce protective programs and reopen, small businesses funding, funds for vaccines, monitoring, and contact tracing were among Biden's campaign commitments. Many of these elements were included in the $1.9 trillion bill eventually signed into law by Biden on March 11 after Congress passed it. However, Biden failed to keep what he said about winning bipartisan approval for the bill. He was unable to convince even a single Republican senator to vote in favor of it.

Biden achieves timeline for COVID-19 vaccine shots

Biden has followed through with his promise to bring 100 million vaccination doses into the arms of Americans, increasing the number to 200 before the deadline. His team has used the Defense Production Act, moved vaccines out through a national pharmacy scheme, and partnered with vaccine producers to ensure that enough vaccines are available.

Critics also suggested that Biden lowered his target to render it more achievable. However, the nation has persevered after failures to reach a consistent 3 million shots per day at peak delivery. The country currently has ample vaccine on hand to solve a setback with Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. It is considering mailing out AstraZeneca doses that are not yet accepted for use in other nations.

According to officials, as India fights a devastating rise in infections, President Biden has vowed to ship up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to other hard-hit countries. The AstraZeneca vaccine is used in other countries, although it has not yet been approved in the United States, as per NY Post.

"Given the large portfolio of vaccines that the United States currently has and that have been approved by the FDA, and given that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not approved for use in the United States, Americans do not need to use the AstraZeneca vaccine here for the next few months," White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Monday.

Joe Biden faces record migrant surge at the border

It is on immigration where Biden has failed to put his proposals into action when dealing with political issues to address the situation at the southern border. In part, the failures have had a disproportionate effect because they have fueled detractors and taken Biden off track from his desired message of concentrating on his attempts to combat the virus.

Biden kept his promise to propose legislation that would include a road to citizenship for millions of estimated undocumented immigrants - but getting it through is a different story. His effort to offer so-called DACA applicants permanent rights is being challenged in court, Daily Mail reported.

While he promised to end child separation at the border, the president is now dealing with an influx of unaccompanied minors. The administration has acknowledged that it is not always willing to comply with a statute requiring the transition of refugees from Customs and Border Protection detention to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Biden fails on guns and racial justice

According to Daily Mail, shootings in public places have resurfaced as a nationwide issue. Biden has spoken publicly about the disaster but has been unable to persuade Congress to vote on his calls for increased background checks and an assault weapons ban. He has not yet ordered the FBI to release a report on the delays in weapons background checks. After a jury convicted Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, Biden addressed the country. Legislators from both sides have yet to reach a consensus on a bill that will pass the Senate.

The White House has dropped the notion of a police oversight board, claiming that alternative methods are available. Biden has not yet succeeded in persuading Congress to renew the Voting Rights Act. Minorities and women have lost their job amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

