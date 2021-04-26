Senator Graham calls out President Joe Biden. She said that the President's claim that systemic racism is real in the U.S. is an utter lie. The senator cited the election of President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris as proof that there is no systemic racism.

Senator Graham says systemic racism is one of many Democrat lies

On Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that racism claims of the President have no basis, and he intentionally or forgot that Obama or Harris are both black, reported The Epoch Times.

His comments come as the President made remarks about the trial of Derek Chauvin last April 20. Many conservatives called what the President did politically motivated, as most Republicans see him as the most unconstitutional President who has ignored the rule of law.

Biden's words on racism are only one way the Democrats try to maneuver what they want. He was quoted as having said, "a stain on our nation's soul-the knee on the neck of justice for black Americans-profound fear and trauma, the pain, the exhaustion that black and brown Americans experience every single day."

Graham mentioned the victories of elected candidates like Barack Obama, an African-American who served in the White House from January 2009 to January 2017, and Kamala Harris, a South Asian and Black woman.

Sen. Graham said this contradicted the claim of systemic racism by the President, which is untrue and feeds fear among black and brown communities in the U.S. to further support the Democrat agenda.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Senator Graham stressed Obama was an African-American president who was in the White House for two terms. He next mentioned Kamala Harris, who comes from black roots and part Indian. The senator said this showed that Biden is creating an unnecessary stir. He pointed out that America is not a racist nation, and it is the President who put racial politics that ignite fear and bigotry, not the race itself.

"Not in my opinion. We just elected a two-term African-American president. The vice president is of African-American-Indian descent. So our systems are not racist. America is not a racist country," Graham responded during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday."

He told the host of the show, Chris Wallace, that Biden is leading the attack on policing, reforming but causing more violence on the community. He said that everything was fine until Joe Biden showed up and ruined America, which he should stop doing.

Graham added that Derek Chauvin was found guilty of several charges in the death of George Floyd, 46, who is one of society's bad actors. He said it isn't the only case that Democrats are painting their narrative, including the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Ohio.

Sen. Graham said these incidents were used to push the idea of systemic racism and that President Biden was happy to sow more confusion, not quell it.

