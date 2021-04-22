The House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said Wednesday that police reform is taking a partisan approach to it. He mentions Sen. Tim Scott's law enforcement bill that the Democrats filibustered.

Police Reform a tricky issue

"How do you go after the culture of some of these departments like Minneapolis where you've got these corrupt cops?" the Louisiana Republican inquired on Fox News' "America's Newsroom" after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the death of George Floyd, reported Newsmax.

Scalise was quoted to says about Derek Chauvin Trial. "A dishonest cop was put in prison yesterday," Scalise said. "This is how justice is supposed to work. (Rep.) Pete Stauber, a good cop in Minnesota, collaborated with Tim Scott on that bill, and I'd like to see President (Joe) Biden follow on with his pledge of unity by collaborating with Republicans."

A sensitive issue like police reform shouldn't be done in a "hyper-partisan" manner by targeting any of the country's policemen, like defunding police forces or removing eligible immunity, which "affects the work of good cops," he added.

The former Mayor Marc Morial cleaned up a dirty system to reform the New Orleans Police Department with real problems. His success made Morial the President of the National Urban League.

Police Chief Says Derek Chauvin Violated Department Policy in Floyd Arrest

"At the time, there was a culture of a lot of dirty cops, and he confronted it and corrected it," Scalise said. "You have to focus on going in and fixing the problems for police reform, but don't ignore the essential work that good police officers do every day to keep our communities protected by throwing their lives on the line."

In the meantime, Democrats have said that Scott's proposed bill does not go far enough despite ending chokeholds, declaring lynching a crime, and implementing reforms on the use of force. Still, Scalise believes that eliminating qualified immunity will trigger police officers to resign.

The Left wants to defund the police; they are hypocrites who still want the police to protect them even if they are against them. They should know the difference between good cops and bad cops; these good ones will strive to keep everyone safe.

Despite what the Far Left says, there still people who don't want to defund the police, but the Left is getting bolder.

Radical liberals have declared war on the police as their mission, though everyone can come across, said Scalise.

He pointed out if they work with Republicans who understand this, a point of understanding can be reached. The President needs to start taking the initiative and executing the promise he made to reconcile the country and work with Republicans and Democrats.

One more thing to do is tone down the arguments a notch.

Scalise said, "We need to calm down, sit down, and work together to get through this." "This is a bipartisan issue that needs bipartisan solutions. America is counting on us to succeed, and we must face to the challenge to take up police reform."

Black Americans Want Police Presence in Their Neighborhoods, Recent Poll Reveals

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.