According to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, Australia's decision to cancel Belt and Road Initiatives with China gets their support. The Belt and Road strategy is China's way of getting financial footholds in sovereign nations.

The US Supports Canceling of Belt and Road Initiatives

The Biden government supports the Australian government and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is willing to cut projects with Beijing on the premise that Beijing has shown its side in economic agreements. It differs from the Biden administration that is willing to deal with China, reported The Epoch Times.

Price was quoted by an outlet saying this:

"The United States will support the Australians as they take the burden of the PRC's harmful policies." He added," The Australian government deemed the agreements unreliable with Australia's international policy or counterproductive to Australia's foreign relations."

In total, four deals between the Victorian state government and foreign powers, including Iran, Syria, and China, were canceled by Australia's federal government. All these nations are considered belligerent and overly aggressive.

"The ending deals made with these organizations in Iran and Syria show that Australia is focused on defending its own national interest against all foreign actors not only the People's Republic of China (PRC)," Price said.

Price made the remarks during a media briefing on April 22, guaranteeing U.S. support for its ally as it protected its national interests to cancel Belt and Road initiatives in the wake of a repressive Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Even though Australian Prime Minister Morrison did not want to commit to new carbon targets during the April 21 Climate Summit hosted by President Joe Biden, the U.S. State Department spokesperson, made his support clear.

It's safe to say that former President Trump would have never committed to any agreement with the CCP, which the Australians continue to follow even as President Biden's initiatives seem to be pro-China.

Instead, Morrison promised that Australia would reach a net-zero emission goal via industrial innovation that would allow the country to lessen its carbon emissions and preserve employment and essentially the livelihoods that these industries generate and sustain. Australia's goals are apparently to try to keep energy independence without sacrificing crude oil industries, unlike what the Democrats are currently pushing for in the U.S.

Morris went on to say that America has Silicone Valley, but in Australia, they have hydrogen valleys. His government will change transport, mining, resource sectors, manufacture, fuel, and energy production for independence in energy self-reliance.

"We're pushing countries around the world, including ourselves, to be as ambitious as we can be, knowing the stakes of this 'existential threat," Price said.

He also suggested the possibility of cooperation between the U.S. and Australia on infrastructure and policy growth.

The United States considers Australia a strong ally in technological development, opportunities, also policy development. He added that the nation down under has been a staunch ally, and there's a significant chance of the two countries working together.

Yes, the US supports the decision to cancel Belt and Road initiatives, but the Biden administration has a different priority than what Morrison has decided.

