GOP lawmakers don't think the Chinese Regime's promise of support for climate change is convincing. But the Biden administration is willing to bet America's future—a stark change from Trump's China policy.

GOP lawmakers concerned over the Chinese pivot on climate change

Republican lawmakers advised President Joe Biden's administration about collaborating with China on climate change as Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first appearance at the White House's virtual global climate summit on April 22, reported the Epoch Times.

Chinese Consulate in Houston Closed After Suspicions of Harboring Spies

Republicans are arguing that the Chinese cannot be expected to follow through with any obligations to cut pollution, citing the regime's long history of broken promises. They also fear that the Biden administration will make sacrifices to Beijing in return for cooperation on climate change. This will likely come at the cost of critical issues on human rights and the regime's unfair trade practices.

During the summit, Xi said that he agrees to not increase the use of coal in the next five years, and after the fifth year his regime will limit its use for the following years.

But the Republicans shot back saying that China uses the most coal-fired power stations in its industrialization. Despite signing up for international agreements on climate change, Beijing has not complied.

Xi also agreed to mark the year 2060 for reaching zero emissions. As a way of amending its past transgressions, the Chinese regime said they are ready to work with other nations in affecting climate change with the US.

GOP Senators Push Bill Fighting Chinese Influence in US Colleges

At a conference with Biden officials in Alaska last month, the Chinese tone was in stark comparison to that of the regime's top two diplomats. After US officials challenged the regime on several topics, including human rights abuses, Ruling Party officials Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi completely shamed Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

A week ago, U.S. special envoy John Kerry went to Shanghai to discuss the environment, with Chinese officials. It is reminiscent of Obama-era dealings with the Chinese that ended in man-made islands in the South China Sea. Similarly, the new administration is hailing the first meeting a success.

Some Republicans call it a trip that did not pan out, Biden is repeating the error which allowed the Chinese headway, again with another Obama 2.0 approach.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is quoted in a tweet on April 14.

"Any climate deal will never be honored by communist China. These 'negotiations' make America appear weak, and they stifle debates about our core interests in national security and human rights."

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) described the visit as "sending the wrong signal."

Most of the GOP lawmakers are wary of the Chinese regime and whatever climate change deal that the administration wants out of it.

Chinese Diplomats Banned From Travel in the U.S. Without Clearance

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.