The Pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, has identified counterfeit COVID vaccines in Mexico and Poland. It was not unexpected, as demand for the cure is overwhelming.

Counterfeit COVID Vaccines

The Pharma company remarked that they are aware that because of the comfort and efficiency of e-commerce and the anonymity offered by the internet, there will be an increase in the proliferation of fraud, fake, and other fraudulent practices concerning COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, said Fox news.

Places offered these fake vaccines were in Mexico and Poland, where they were delivered via online sources, as reported by Newsmax.

The fake cures were intercepted and captured by officials in these countries; samples were subjected to tests by Pfizer to investigate the bootleg vaccines in several methods. These are microscopic tools and a special light to check the samples. Most notable is that vials had been identified as bootleg by investigators.

Reports said that the Mexican bootleg vaccine had fake labels, and the ones in Poland had an anti-wrinkle treatment, noted Pfizer in the Fox News release.

In Mexico, the price in one clinic which sold the bootleg vaccines at $1000 per pose. The clinic sold it to 80 people who were fooled into thinking it was legit; none suffered any injuries. In many cases, the vaccine was only distilled water, said the health secretary to the Journal.

Sources say that the counterfeit COVID vaccines were suspiciously stored in beach-style beer coolers, with mismatched lot numbers and expiration dates that weren't in the state records, said Dr. Manuel de la O Cavazos, health secretary Nuevo León state, reported The Wall Street Journal.

There were six doctors caught dispensing the bootleg vaccines in a February raid at a Mexican Clinic.

After an unknown quantity of Pfizer vaccine was found in his flat, a suspect in Poland is charged with fraud. The fake vaccine was not offered to anybody and contained hyaluronic acid; a skin-care ingredient used to combat aging.

Data in the United States show that Pfizer has given 142,177,425 doses for use, 113,104,771 Pfizer doses have been administered, and 43,276,992 are already jabbed anti-covid vaccines.

During a news conference last Wednesday, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne expressed concern about vaccine apprehension. She said that disinformation is a problem that is muddling the vaccination efforts.

She reported that PAHO was working with tech companies to counter misinformation that has quickly spread throughout the internet and social media platforms.

One of the biggest concerns said Carissa Etienne, that has driven the sale of fake vaccines is the increase of COVID in the Americas that is overcoming the supply in countries like Mexico.

Etienne stressed that Latin America has many causes and not enough doses for its people, noting it should be given a supply in the distribution of vaccines.

She stated that half of the deaths due to covid were in the Americas, and all Central American countries have more cases than most. One example is Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic that is raking it in.

It's no wonder the increase of Fake Pfizer counterfeit COVID vaccines is on the rise, as Mexico

is one of the places affected by the shortage of vaccines.

