Authorities searched for a suspect after a 7-year-old girl died while her father was severely injured in a shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

According to Chicago Police, the shooting occurred at 4:18 P.M. at McDonald's on 3200 West Roosevelt Road, near South Kedzie Avenue. The girl and a 29-year-old man were still inside the vehicle when they heard gunshots and were attacked.

The 7-year-old was admitted to Stroger Hospital with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said she was known as Jaslyn Adams of Oak Park, as per the NBC Chicago.

Officials said the girl's father was shot in the torso and was admitted to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was named Jaslyn's father by family members. Following the incident, the McDonald's where the shooting happened was cordoned off by police tape. Investigators seemed to be concentrating their efforts on a vehicle parked in the drive-thru.

According to police, no suspects were caught as of Sunday evening. Following the shooting, members of the community and the girl's family shared their sorrow and frustration.

Tawny McMullen, Jasyln's aunt, described the 7-year-old as a sweet, talkative girl who was loving, adding that she has a daughter of the same age. "My baby is taking it so hard right now," she said, "such a real sweet love girl."

Following the shooting, community activist Andrew Holmes stood outside Stroger Hospital with numerous other local officials, calling for an end to the recent violence. Meanwhile, Jaslyn's aunt addressed the media with her message.

The police had barricaded off the parking lot, but no arrests have been made yet. The shooting is thought to be gang-related, according to the cops.

It is because two other individuals, a 33-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman, were shot in their car less than three hours after the incident at McDonald's. The police believed it was linked to the McDonald's attack, The Independent reported.

Jaslyn liked to dance and make TikTok videos, said her grandmother, Lawanda McMullen. Pinky was her nickname since she was "bright," and pink was her favorite color, said the victim's family. Jaslyn's family and local community activists called for peace and an end to the violence.

Chicago reported 24 shootings over the weekend

Meanwhile, this weekend in Chicago, three people were killed, and at least 21 others were injured in shootings, as per ABC7 Chicago. A 33-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were in a blue Chevy Malibu at the Popeyes drive-thru window at Chicago and Kedzie; having just ordered food, the gunman pulled up in a car and opened fire at 7:12 P.M.

The woman was shot in the abdomen, while the man was shot in the left leg. Both were rushed to Stroger Hospital, where the man was stable, and the woman was in critical condition.

In a shooting on Austin's West Side on Sunday night, one man was killed, and another was injured. A man in a silver SUV fired shots at the two men on the sidewalk in the 4900-block of West Madison Street at about 11:20 P.M., police said.

According to police, one guy, 43, was shot in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man has yet to be named by the Cook County medical examiner's office. The other man, 22, was shot in the right leg and was taken to the same hospital, and is now in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was killed, and a woman was injured in a shooting at a Lawndale company on Friday night. A person entered the business in the 3600-block of West 16th Street at about 7 P.M. and started firing shots. The man was shot in the chest and face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jawon L. Ward, a resident of Englewood, was confirmed by the Cook County medical examiner's office. The woman was shot in the shoulder and back and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. Simultaneously, two men were seriously injured in a drive-by attack in Englewood on the South Side on Sunday.

The men, 37 and 38, were seated in a parked gray sedan in the 7400-block of South Stewart Avenue around 9 P.M. when someone inside a passing white sedan shot them, said the police. The 37-year-old was hit in the face and chest, while the older man was struck in the chest. They were still in critical condition when they arrived at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the Lower West Side of Chicago early Sunday. Around 12:50 A.M., the girl was riding in a car in the 170-block of West Cermak Road when two males left a black vehicle and fired shots. She was shot in the head and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was reported to be in fair condition.

