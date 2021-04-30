One hundred million Americans are now fully vaccinated. This milestone was celebrated as Disneyland reopened on Friday and cruise lines welcomed the news that they could commence sailing again in the United States by midsummer.

Visitors cheered and shouted with joy as the Southern California theme park swung open its gates for the first time in 1 year and 1 month in a powerful signification of the US rebound. This is notwithstanding that the self-proclaimed Happiest Place on Earth is enabling merely in-state guests for now and operating at mere 25% capacity, reported AP News.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 100 million Americans have now been fully inoculated against COVID-19. This news arrives well ahead of schedule. However, an abrupt dropoff in the immunization rate could mean a huge number of people could not be administered the vaccination. This makes it impossible to eradicate the novel coronavirus.

An estimated 55% of American adults have now been administered at least one dose. This means the number of fully vaccinated people will continue to consistently rise as second doses are received, reported Forbes.

The number of fully vaccinated Americans comprise 38% of the country's adult population. Fifty-five percent of the adult population had received at least one dose. In all, the United States has administered almost 240 million shots.

Relief and Peace of Mind Due to Protection

According to White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients, "That's a hundred million Americans with a sense of relief and peace of mind, knowing that after a long and hard year, they're protected from the virus. Knowing their decision to get vaccinated protects not just themselves but also protects their families, their friends and their communities," reported 4029 News.

After the growth of the inoculation drive in the US, authorities are currently persuading people who faced problems in the initial months to be open to vaccination. Various health groups are helping such people on voluntarily vaccinating.

Optimism

The reopening of Disneyland and similar steps elsewhere around the US reflect rising optimism as COVID-19 fatalities tumble and the ranks of the inoculated grow. This is a stark contrast to the aggravating disaster in Brazil and India and the minimal availability of vaccines in numerous poor parts of the globe.

In fact, the United States declared on Friday it will restrict travel from India starting on Tuesday. It cited the devastating increase in coronavirus cases in the nation and the emergence of potentially harmful variants of the virus.

According to the CDC, the 1-week rolling average for doses administered in the country has decreased below 2.5 million. It decreased significantly from a high of over 3.2 million on April 11.

The most recent Household Pulse Survey from the Census Bureau, 47.7% is the percentage of Americans who remain to be unvaccinated. They said that they are possibly to get a dose.

Easing Restrictions

States and localities are setting forth with relieving restrictions and lifting face mask mandates. This is despite warnings from federal health officials that it is too early to do such.

