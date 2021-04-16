Former Governor Chris Christie slammed President Biden's dishonesty over many issues like misleading the facts. He called on the Republicans to call him out as a liar once and for all.

President Biden's dishonesty is unsettling

The Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke these remarks at a Republican Study Committee luncheon on Wednesday; this was according to Real Clear Politics.

He was quoted by Newsmax to make this statement a reaction to the president's perceived dishonesty in many issues.

"Oh, it's 'poor old Joe' now? You can't call 'poor old Joe' a liar?", "No. You can. And we need to."

Christie said that Americans know when fair is fair, that's not hard to understand. Most of the time, the president's critics are considered unfavorable; he clarified that it's not about negativity. It's about the same standard that critics judged ex-president Trump; he was fair the Biden should have the same standard to follow.

Cristie reminded Republicans to be more selective when taking potshots at the Biden administration, let the Democrats hang with their rope with their gross mistakes, and be less obvious about it.

He added when an opponent is going to commit suicide, let them end themselves, and there is no need to be guilty of murder. Either way, they will hanged by their own actions, which is better.

Mentioning the Democrat playbook that involves President Biden's dishonesty and overreach in executive orders, bills, and name will commit to it, not thinking of the consequences. He then said that Democrats would self-inflict pain without any prompting. Next is for the GOP to attack the soft underbelly, which is the dishonesty spouted by them.

South Dakota Gov. Noem Tells Federal Government the State Will Not Accept Any Aliens

Next, the ex-governor scoured the Democrat-pushed stimulus bill which is not all about COVID but a big Democrat bailout for their failed states looking for someone to foot their bills.

"It makes my blood boil when this president stands up and tries to persuade the American people that what he's spending all this money on has something to do with bringing your kids back to school, having more vaccinations in weapons, or making their lives better economically," Christie said.

"It makes my blood boil when this president stands up and tries to convince the American people that what he's spending all this money on has something to do with getting your kids back to school, has something to do with getting more vaccines in arms, has something to do with making their lives better economically," Christie said.

Republicans to keep focused on their goals,

He warned that fighting amongst the GOP will be themselves committing suicide, and the Democrats gain from it.

Christie said that they could be tough and smart about it. Being crazy will not work, nor being reckless; it is counterproductive for Republican goals.

When the president criticized the election law recently passed in Georgia as an incarnation of 'Jim Crow, the former Republican governor of New Jersey called Biden's statement unwarranted on ABC's "This Week."

The ex-governor said that President Biden's dishonesty and the language that he uses, the past four years of Trump, was a straight shooter telling it as it should be. He called Biden's dishonesty and lies on the care infrastructure pure baloney.

US Border Officials Say Among All the Migrants, 861+ are Criminals

Joe Biden's Policies to Blame for Sending Children to U.S. Border

Biden Administration to Use Taxpayers' Money to Pay for Migrants' Hotel Accommodations

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.