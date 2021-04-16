Mike Lindell from MyPillow declared on April 15 that his new social media website called "Frank" has a mission of providing an avenue for free speech as laid out in the United States Constitution. It will be launched on April 19.

MyPillow CEO's New Social Media Platform

In a video statement, Lindell stated he had taken steps to ensure the new site is most secure. It will be equipped with his own servers and will not be imposed censorship on the whims of tech giant companies, including Google and Amazon.

It was announced that the new website established as "the voice of free speech" by the MyPillow founder would ban a wide variety of speech. However, if you want to use a naughty word or blaspheme, you will have to exercise your free speech on other social media platforms. According to the outspoken ally of former President Donald Trump in an online video, "You don't get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God's name in vain," reported Newshub.

Lindell released new details on his free-speech social media platform, "Frank Speech." He remarked no one would be able to take it down from the internet.

Expounding on the website, according to Lindell, "I've spent millions of dollars making it the most secure. We're gonna be able to handle the capacity. Your everything's gonna be the most secure. We're gonna be attacked, but I have my own servers and everything. We're not gonna be worried about Amazon taking it down, or YouTube, or Google, or Apple," reported Washington Examiner.

The free-speech alternative welcomes conservatives and pro-Trump citizens like him and others who have been banned from major platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. Lindell expounded on the network as a merge of Twitter and YouTube on which users could blog and post videos.

According to Lindell, they are going to get their voice of free speech out there. He added on Monday at 9:00 AM, they are going to have the largest launch. He calls it a "Frank-a-thon." He explained a user would not need to worry about what they are saying and be concerned about being able to speak out freely.

While most cuss words can easily be detected by an automated moderation system, it was not made clear how Frank would be able to differentiate, for example, blasphemous from non-blasphemous usage of "Jesus Christ." The "free speech" pitch means Frank could have appealed to alt-right extremists in an identical way as the likes of Parler and Gab. However, such platforms pride themselves on their anti-censorship system.

Lindell earlier boasted that his social media platform would be able to handle one billion users. He took pride that it will be hosted on self-bought servers. Lindell prompted potential users to sign up for a VIP viewing of the service on Thursday at 12:00 AM.

Also, according to the MyPillow CEO, Free speech should not be equated to pornography. He added it does not say "'I'm gonna kill you," which is very well defined in their mission statement, reported Just the News.

