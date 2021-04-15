Senator Rubio said that Donald Trump is hard to beat in a presidential run in 2024. After an interview last Wednesday, the GOP wants Trump to run more than ever.

Senator Rubio wins Donald Trump endorsement

The 2024 election is the most crucial for the Republicans; many like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) need Trump's approval that is coveted for the 2022 midterms, reported The Epoch Times.

Rubio is one of the top Republicans in the Senate Intelligence Committee; his position is crucial for the GOP to overlook Democrats serving in this committee.

He called Trump the most recognizable Republican and one with the most influence in the party, making him a shoo in for 2024 if he runs. The ex-president has been goaded to run for a third bid in the oval office, but he has not committed to anything yet.

Rubio and others in the party unify resources to recapture the already crumbling Biden White House, Lower House, and Senate from the Democrats. Trump's appeal to greater America will be their primary weapon to blow the Democrats from the water.

In a Newsmax interview, Rubio said that if the ex-president runs, the nomination will be his. Stating that the probable scenario.

Newsweek via MSN quoted Senator Rubio to have said this statement. "He hasn't made that decision. It's still a long way down the road, but if Donald Trump decides to run in 2024 again, he's going to be the Republican nominee, and I think almost everyone that I've talked to would agree with that."

Is Donald Trump Planning a Rally?

|A week ago, Trump gave formal endorsement to Rubio, one of the presidentiables in 2016 for re-election in the 2022 midterms.

The ex-president called the advocacy of the Florida senator exemplary, worthy of praise. He added that Marco would keep on fighting for Florida and never allow America to falter. More than ever, with the US institutions under attack by the left, those like Rubio will push for America first.

He added that Rubio's work as head of the Senate Intelligence Committee with Republicans was excellent.

As a top Republican in the Senate Intelligence Committee on the FAKE Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, he absolved the charges' ex-president. Sen. Rubio's statement was released through Trump's Save America PAC.

The senator mentioned the ex-president's heavy endorsement in one of his interviews by conservative Newsmax. He added that it meant a lot to him as a resident and voter of Florida. He calls the endorsement and Trump's family's vote as acknowledgment.

At one point, Ivanka Trump was subject to a rumor mill that said she'd go against Rubio in 2022, but she denied it. Praising the Florida native for his work and a personal friend who shared her concerns too.

Committing to a run in 2024, Donald Trump needs a media presence after 'Big Tech' canceled him. To circumvent the drive against his online presence, Trump Aide Jason Miller hinted in a Fox News report said a new social media platform is coming soon in about ninety days. The endorsement of Senator Rubio is in keeping to recapturing the Senate and House.

Ronna McDaniel Says RNC, Trump Work Together

Trump Tells Supporters to Donate to His PAC and Website, Not to the RNC

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.