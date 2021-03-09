The recent speech of ex-President Trump encouraging supporters to abandon donations to the RNC. Instead, he directed them to donate to his approved campaign fund sites.

A rift between the Republicans RINOS and Trump deepens after those who continually criticized him learn the consequence. The Mar-A-Lago resident has decided to the purse strings his name guaranteed.

Last Monday, Trump started with a message to his adamantly solid supporters to give only to bodies he approves. This came about as Republican senators show support for Democrat agendas that counter the Make America Great Again movement. In a surprise move, after Senator Graham tried to lessen the gap and reconcile differences, this still happened, reported the Epoch Times.



All donations that would have benefited the Republican National Committee (RNC) will be diverted to his campaign website, Save America political action committee. This is a critical blow to the GOP that needs the funds with the 2022 midterms coming soon. The GOP has come to depend on Trump as a draw for conservatives with his mass appeal.

Trump's statement, saying "RINOS" won't get money anymore after it seems they won't reform. RINOS means "Republicans in Name Only," which does not benefit the party or its ardent loyalist in the former president's view. He added they are the hindrances to greatness and need to go.

Ex-President Trump added that they would never regain the former greatness of the Republican party. He said all donations should be given to approved sites for donation. That will bring America from the brink of a ruinous Democrat agenda.

According to Politico, the former president's speech was a reaction to the Republican National Committee (RNC), and Hill ignored his cease-and-desist letters. They were prohibited from using his image and messaging to help them get funds but did otherwise.

Other official GOP organizations like the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee were asked to drop an image or messaging, said Trump's adviser. For the record, before Trump entered into the GOP, which was terrible at raising sufficient funds. But Donald Trump drew small donations in droves in no time; they are now for his fundraising.

House Republicans decide to vote to impeach him in a sham trial, with some in the RNC backing them. It will be his Turn to support those he sees as a fit in the America First agenda. Loss of funding for the RNC was not expected, but the backlash was assured.

Trump remarked that "RINOS" are not welcome in the Republican Party with the America First movement as a populist march. An end to the ruthless exploitation of American workers is an integral part of the plan. It will be America as the priority, not last in line.

Barely three months of the Biden administration and the differences are stark, with GOP involved in the change. America should be the first and nothing else, said Jason Meister, who is part of the Trump campaign advisory board.

The same ex-President Trump message was echoed in his return speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida on Feb. 28. All donations will be a great help to make America great again.

