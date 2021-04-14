The Florida House Republicans spoke against the rise of Democratic Socialism last Tuesday with a resolution opposing it. It mentions U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders as one the supporters of it, a danger to American democracy.

Since the Democrats gained power, they've been changing the political landscape slowly. Republicans have called the encroachment of the left an attack on the U.S. constitution.

Democratic Socialism is a threat to freedom in America

When the resolution was published, it angered the Democrats who ignored it, they just dismissed it as irrelevant instead. The threat of Socialism and communism has become a focal point for Florida's sizeable Hispanic electorate with relatives fleeing political turmoil in Cuba, Venezuela, and other Latin American countries, reported Newsmax.

Many of the Hispanic population have a fear for Socialism and communism that was an issue during the 2020 elections. The emergence of the Left that espouses Socialism as represented by Sen. Sanders got worse with President Biden's push to weaken even the Supreme Court by packing it with Democrat-leaning judges.

According to the Republican sponsor, Rep. Tom Fabricio, he was quoted to say, "Democratic Socialism is really no different from socialism itself."

In the debate, He stated that the politics of social democrats represented by Bernie Sanders is the wrong approach to take; it will be deadly for established American democracy and capitalism. Under the Biden administration, things took a turn for the worse with legislation like the Infrastructure bill, which is a start to reshape America in the shape of Socialism.

Democrats Fail to Unite Over Passing the $15 Minimum Wage, Next Step Remains Unknown

"Democratic socialism is a slippery slope that does lead to socialism in many countries, and people have died in the pursuit of individual liberty that we have today," Fabricio added. But it seems the Democrats would happily change that to suit their unconstitutional agenda.

At the center of the debate, Sen. Sanders was not able to remark on the issue.

Republicans running for office have tied in the Democrat's attempt to push their far-left agenda: Socialism and cancel culture that attacks conservatives with regularity. Cuban Americans and Latinos in the South of Florida came to the United States to escape oppression by totalitarian regimes. But, their fears seem to happen as the U.S. is under assault from the Far Left, and the administration appears to support it.

This resolution is not about stopping any candidate or political party, like Sanders and the squad, who are avowed democratic socialists. Neither does it stop them from running under such a platform.

Democrats don't like getting called Socialists, but the Florida resolution has made them unsettled.

Democrat Florida Representative Joseph Geller was quoted on this. "Social democracy is not Socialism- if it was, there wouldn't be the modifier. It implies that there is an element of democracy."

A majority of seats in the Lower House of Florida were Republican, who all voted for 79-36. The Democrats lost and had to bear it.

Democrat Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith told the GOP sponsor of the bill that it was cherry-picking, trying to defend Sen. Sanders. Fabricio said that the Florida GOP was not trying to gaslight anything; democratic Socialism is a threat to freedom, as shown by Sander's contentions.

Biden Approves $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill Ready for Rollout

Democrats Pass $1.9 Trillion Partisan COVID-19 Relief

Democrats To Approve $1.9T COVID Aid Plan

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.